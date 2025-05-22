“Last place in SEC inbound”: CFB fans react as Alabama star Ryan Williams teaches Super Bowl champ Jon Gruden a TikTok dance

Wide receiver Ryan Williams had a great first year with the Alabama Crimson Tide, and he’s already one of the team’s most talked-about players heading into the 2025 campaign.

Before the upcoming season, Williams is keeping fans entertained in the offseason, this time by dancing with former NFL coach Jon Gruden.

Gruden, who won Super Bowl XXXVII with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2003, shared a clip of himself dancing alongside Williams and wide receiver Isaiah Horton on Thursday.

“Learning how to Tik Tok with Alabama’s Ryan Williams and Isaiah Horton… how’d I do?” Gruden wrote on X.

Fans reacted to the clip on X.

“Last place in SEC inbound,” a fan joked.

“This is great,” another added.

“Killed it Gruden!” a fan wrote.

Many fans were delighted to see Gruden having fun.

“If you’re having fun, you did it right,” a fan commented.

“Coach Gruden keep that young spirit,” another added.

“Unleashed Jon Gruden is the best thing that’s happened to the internet in the last year,” a fan said.

Ryan Williams and Isaiah Horton trained with Eagles WR DeVonta Smith

Alabama’s offense was strong last season, finishing among the top teams in the country in scoring and total yards. A big part of that success came from freshman wide receiver Ryan Williams. As he prepares for his second season, Williams continues to work hard.

On Wednesday, he and Isaiah Horton trained with Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith.

Smith is a former Alabama athlete who had an incredible college career from 2017 to 2020, winning the Heisman Trophy in his final year. He helped the Eagles win the Super Bowl in February and is known for his strong work ethic and focus. And that mindset is rubbing off on Williams, as he continues to work hard.

Williams led the team with 865 receiving yards, 48 catches and four touchdown catches last season. He also added two rushing touchdowns. Williams and Alabama will face the Florida State Seminoles on the road on Aug. 31.

