$60 million man Deion Sanders reveals first look at "Braves" Nike Air DT Proto '92 sneakers inspired by his MLB career

Deion Sanders teamed up with Nike once again to release a special new sneaker. Sanders gave fans on Friday a first look at the “Braves” Nike Air DT Proto ‘92. It drew inspiration from the year he played for the Atlanta Falcons in the NFL and Atlanta Braves in MLB.

The sneakers are black with red and gold details, matching the Braves’ colors. Sanders, who has a net worth of $60 million (according to Celebrity Net Worth), shared the first look on Instagram.

“I told you “We were Coming” ! #CoachPrime @nike @nikefootball,” Sanders wrote.

The shoe is expected to be limited to less than 1,000 pairs, and reportedly will only be available in Atlanta during MLB All-Star Weekend in July.

This release is part of Sanders’ longstanding partnership with Nike. His first signature shoe, the Nike Air Diamond Turf, came out in 1993 and was made for both football and baseball. It honored his dual-sport career as a cornerback and outfielder.

One of his most popular models, the Nike Air DT Max ‘96, returned in 2024 in its original color and several new versions. It included special editions for the Colorado Buffaloes, the college football program Sanders coaches.

Deion Sanders’ second Nike signature shoe will make its return soon

Deion Sanders and Nike will bring back another classic soon. After re-releasing the Nike Air DT and Air DT Max ‘96, it will revive Sanders' second signature sneaker, the Nike Air Diamond Turf 2. It's set to be released in spring 2026.

The Air DT 2 first came out in 1994, when he was playing in the NFL for the San Francisco 49ers. It was also the year that he traded in MLB from the Atlanta Braves to the Cincinnati Reds. The shoe’s colors, mainly white, red and gold, matched well with his teams at the time.

The design is similar to his first shoe, with a mid-top build, mesh panels, a thick Velcro strap and Nike’s signature Air cushioning. Unlike some of Sanders’ other sneakers, the Diamond Turf 2 hasn’t been released often. The last time it was sold in stores was in 2014, and before that, it had a retro run in 2012.

While Nike hasn’t said which colorways will return, fans can likely expect the original white/black and red/gold versions.

