$60 million man Deion Sanders shoots emotional commerical with momma Connie for his biggest collab with sneaker giant

Deion Sanders, also known as Coach Prime, was a superstar in the NFL before he became the star coach of the Colorado Buffaloes. On Friday, he posted a new commercial he shot with Nike. In the video, Sanders speaks to his mom, Connie, about everything she did for him in a long monologue.

"Ma, this ain't a letter, it's a testimony. You saw me when they didn't see me, know me or believe in me. You saw that I had a dream, a vision, a desire and a want that wasn't normal. Is that why you took me into the other side of town to play ball? To expose me to the things we weren't exposed to in our neighborhood. Ma, is that why you worked your butt off?

"Is that why you never took a day off of work or complained about the job that paid you just enough? Is that why you never spoke ill against my fathers when one had a drug addiction and the other was an alcoholic? Is that why you always told me that I was better than that and you expected more from me Ma? Is that why you were hard on me and didn't allow me to do the things my friends did?"

Deion Sanders continued his monologue in the commercial.

"I had to be in the house at a certain time because you knew the streets weren't for me. You knew I had a gift that one day we would open up together and show the world... Ma, you taught me my confidence."

Deion Sanders, who is worth $60 million, finished his monologue by thanking his mother and appreciating her for always being there for him. He credited her for his passion for teaching young players on the Colorado Buffaloes. The commercial ends with the Nike logo after Sanders kisses his mother on the hand.

Deion Sanders prepares for the Big 12 media days

The 2025 college football season is quickly approaching, and as a result, media availabilities for coaches are approaching. The Big 12 media days will take place on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Despite struggling with health issues this past month, Deion Sanders is expected to be available for interviews at the Big 12 media days. However, Sanders has not stated whether he will be available on both days or just one of them. Regardless, it will be good to hear from him after his recent health struggles.

