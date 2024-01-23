$606k NIL-valued Tyler Booker opens up about Alabama losing key players in post-Nick Saban apocalypse - “The portal works both ways”

Alabama offensive guard Tyler Booker shared his thoughts on the new coach, Kalen DeBoer and the team’s transfer portal loss. After legendary coach Nick Saban's retirement, the Crimson Tide appointed former Washington head coach Kalen DeBoer as their new head football coach.

This offseason, 29 Alabama athletes joined the transfer portal, posing a significant hurdle for the team. Booker expressed confidence after seeing some of DeBoer's prior season games at Washington, particularly his victory over Oregon.

Despite not having seen a complete playbook, an All-SEC offensive lineman acknowledged the challenge due to the departure of key players in the post-Saban era, but with a twist, he mentioned.

Tyler Booker urged everyone to stay positive.

“We’re so close. That’s what I’m just preaching to everybody.” - Booker said, in a Monday appearance on The Next Round Live internet show.

Addressing concerns about player departures, Booker, who has an NIL value of $606k, pointed out that the transfer portal worked both ways:

“The portal works both ways,” Tyler Booker said. “Once it opens up in the spring we’ll be able to add more if need be but I feel like we have everything in-house that we need in order to go on another National Championship run.”

“Stay excited for the season because we definitely are,” he added.

Tyler Booker reveals Kalen DeBoer's winning charm

Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer

Booker revealed the team got wind of the news the very day it hit the headlines. DeBoer wasted no time and jetted in from Washington to meet the Crimson Tide that very night.

However, big names like Caleb Downs, Kadyn Proctor, and Julian Sayin have already charted their courses elsewhere. Tyler Booker made it crystal clear that he's firmly rooted in Alabama.

“I like coach DeBoer a lot,” said Booker, as quoted by AL.com. “The first thing that he said that stuck with me was his non-negotiables.”

“He had three non-negotiables and the first thing that he mentioned was family and togetherness, playing for one another.”

Alabama's strategic moves

Jabbar Muhammad

According to BAMA 247, the Crimson Tide welcomed key targets, including Washington transfer Jabbar Muhammad and 5-star WR Ryan Williams, on an official visit. Meanwhile, Alabama football issued an offer over social media, which was disclosed by South Alabama transfer linebacker Khalil Jacobs.

Anticipation is building for Kalen DeBoer's coaching debut on Aug. 31 against Western Kentucky. As the countdown begins, the Crimson Tide's fanbase is buzzing with excitement.

