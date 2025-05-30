$60M worth Coach Prime flaunts massive commercial achievement by taking a dig at doubters

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders, also known as Coach Prime, took a dig at his doubters on Threads on Friday. The NFL legend shared a look at his newly released sneaker, the Nike Air Diamond Turf Ravens. He also highlighted the success of his business decisions, which have led to his $60 million net worth, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

"They keep saying I'm a sellout but they keep saying it's about my shoes!" Sanders wrote.

"We've sold out blenders shades @blkandbold coffee, @redcon energy drinks, protein products @boostmobile phones, @californiaalmonds, @nike CoachPrime Apparel, @cubuffsfootball stadium & others and there's more to come. @abugarcia_fishing Rods & Reels coming soon & more with @tubi on its way. God is amazing! #CoachPrime."

The Nike Air Diamond Turf Ravens was released on Friday for $150, and is almost sold out on Sneaker Politics. The only remaining sizes available are 7.5, 8, 8.5 and 9.

Last Friday, Deion Sanders Jr. revealed on his father's Instagram that the Nike Air Diamond Turf Proto '92 "Atlanta Falcons" was sold out within 10 minutes on the Nike SNKRS app. He included a photo of Coach Prime from the 1992 season wearing the sneaker in his Falcons uniform on a football field.

"They say I Sold out! They had to be talking about my shoes. Sold out on SNKRS in less than 10 minutes #CoachPrime @nike (Posted by deionsandersjr)," Sanders Jr. wrote.

The former Super Bowl champion is enjoying the success of his business and the growth of his brand off the field. However, he is motivated to help the Buffaloes become a top team in the Big 12 and compete for a spot in the College Football Playoff next season.

Coach Prime enters his third year with the Colorado Buffaloes

Coach Prime decided to remain with the Buffaloes despite speculation that he may leave to coach Shedeur Sanders in the NFL. On March 28, Colorado gave him a $54 million contract extension, which will keep him with the team through the 2029 season.

Last year, he led the Buffs to a 9-4 (7-2) record and was fourth in the Big 12 standings. The retired cornerback is aiming to surpass the team's accomplishments from last year with a new roster.

He'll have several returning players, as well as new stars such as quarterback Kaidon Salter. Coach Prime acquired him from the transfer portal to potentially replace Shedeur as the Buffaloes' QB1.

The new contract and last year's success have added more expectations for Coach Prime to make Colorado contenders for the Big 12 championship and a playoff appearance.

The Buffs will open their season against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Aug. 29.

