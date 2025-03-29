Deion Sanders' mega $54M contract extension earns 2-word reaction from Shedeur's potential successor Julian Lewis

Deion Sanders, otherwise known as Coach Prime, is headed into a new era at Colorado, without his quarterback son, Shedeur, or Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter. His pockets got a little heavier with the news that broke on Friday afternoon, a well-deserved raise for his efforts in Boulder.

Sanders and the Buffaloes ironed out a new five-year contract on Friday that will reportedly almost double his annual earnings to $10 million and more through 2029. Coach Prime is reportedly set to earn $54 million from his new contract.

The deal makes Coach Prime one of the country's most expensive coaches. Julian Lewis, a highly touted quarterback looking to potentially fill the shoes of Shedeur Sanders at Colorado, reacted on X:

"Let's Goooo!" Lewis wrote Friday on X with emojis of a buffalo, black heart and yellow heart following.

Deion Sanders made $5.7 million in guaranteed money last year and was in the third year of a five-year pact, which was set to last through 2027.

He's now one of nine public school football coaches to make at least $10 million per year. He's also now the highest-paid sideline boss in the Big 12.

"I'm excited for the opportunity to continue building something special here at Colorado," Sanders said in a statement. "We've just scratched the surface of what this program can be. It's not just about football; it's about developing young men who are ready to take on the world.

"I'm committed to bringing greatness to this university, on and off the field. We've got work to do, and I wouldn't want to be anywhere else but here, making history with these incredible players and this passionate fan base. Lastly, anybody got at least a five-bedroom home with acreage for sale?"

What has Deion Sanders accomplished at Colorado?

Colorado was 1-11 the season before Deion Sanders took over. After two seasons, the Buffaloes improved to 9-4 and reached the Alamo Bowl.

Sanders isn't just about the Xs and Os, though. His profile is well-known to just about anyone who owns a television.

"Since taking over the once-humdrum program, Sanders' commercial profile reached a stratosphere unlike any other head coach in American sports," The Athletic College Football staff reported on Friday. "Throughout the 2024 season, it seemed any time there was a commercial break during a game on any network, Sanders was there.

"He was in a boat fishing with the most-decorated college coach in history, Nick Saban, in yet another new Aflac commercial. He was prodding his children in the Sanders family-style Kentucky Fried Chicken ads. And he was even a cowboy-hat wearing, gold-chain-sporting pigeon in a commercial for DirecTV."

Rumors surfaced earlier this off-season that Sanders was interested in the Dallas Cowboys' coaching opening.

He spoke to the franchise's owner, Jerry Jones, over the phone, but America's Team went a different direction, hiring Brian Schottenheimer as their next leader.

Now, Deion Sanders's future is set in stone, and he will be staying put.

