Coach Prime issues 3 word reaction to Shedeur Sanders teaming up with Deion Sanders Jr. for his newest release

Former Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders is awaiting his NFL destination. To pass the time until April, he's been training. He's also been in the booth, having released a new song, titled "Life," through Well Off Media.

The music video shows some clips of his visit to New Orleans ahead of Super Bowl LIX.

Shedeur's father, Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders, liked what he heard from the song, which also featured his oldest son, Deion Sanders Jr.

"Ole Him Looking," Coach Prime commented.

This isn't the first time Shedeur has made music for the public to enjoy. He previously made waves in the music world rapping about his expensive watch, which doubled as a celebration gesture for him to showcase when he and Colorado were doing well on the football field.

Where might Shedeur Sanders land in the NFL?

In ESPN draft analyst Field Yates' latest mock draft, posted Tuesday, Miami quarterback Cam Ward goes No. 3 to the New York Giants and Shedeur Sanders No. 6 to the Las Vegas Raiders.

"We'll see whether the Raiders feel the need to try to move up the board to secure a quarterback, but in this scenario, they can land the best pure passer in the draft right at No. 6," Yates wrote. "This season, Sanders trailed only Ward in touchdown passes (37) and was fourth in the FBS in passing yards (4,134). He throws with touch and precision when given time and space in the pocket.

"Las Vegas hired Pete Carroll as its new coach, and now it needs to stop the revolving door at QB with a long-term fix. Jimmy Garoppolo wasn't the answer. Gardner Minshew and Aidan O'Connell couldn't take hold of the job. But Sanders could quickly improve this situation."

Shedeur doesn't seem to agree with the analyst.

"That's cap bruh — I ain't going sixth," Shedeur said in a video taken by his older brother earlier this week.

The quarterback finds peace away from the pundits in the studio. He explained the sense of serenity making music brings him on his podcast last month.

"Bro, that is my chill area, bro," Shedeur Sanders said about spending time in the recording studio. "I have like 40 (songs), bro. ... It's a hobby. That's the thing. What's fun to me, bro, I don't have to explain to everybody else. You get what I'm saying? Because that's what I enjoy doing, and that's something I wanna do, so that's how it remains fun for me.

"Everybody want something from you, bro. It takes so much to drop a song, to do what you really wanna do because you've gotta get this cleared, this cleared. You just don't wanna end up getting a lawsuit down the road because you just want something temporary right now."

With his latest release, Shedeur Sanders found a way to express himself during a transitional time.

