Shedeur Sanders makes his feelings known about returning to Colorado after attending the NFL flag football game

Shedeur Sanders hasn't been away from Colorado for too long, with the Buffaloes' season ending less than two months ago. But the program's former quarterback feels as if a lot has changed, as he's been preparing for April's NFL Draft and all that leads up to it.

Sanders returned to Boulder this week after some time away, including his stay at the Shrine Bowl and in New Orleans for the Super Bowl.

"I feel like I'm grown up," Sanders said in a video posted on Thursday on YouTube by Reach The People Media (2:17). "I'm matured now, bro. It's real life, man."

Shedeur Sanders was hit with a little bit of reality, as his credentials don't hold weight in Colorado facilities anymore. Of course, his father, Deion Sanders, is the Buffaloes' coach, meaning Shedeur is welcome whenever he wants to stop back at his old stomping ground.

"You have a key?" Shedeur asked as he entered an elevator. "You know, my key don't work no more. My key don't work at my daddy's school. Nepotism at its finest."

Where could Shedeur Sanders go in the draft?

Where Shedeur Sanders lands might depend on which franchise is willing to take all that might come with taking him. Many think his father will have a role, wanting his son to succeed at the next level.

Cleveland is one of the potential destinations. Las month, Cleveland sports personality Matt Fontana gave his thoughts on the Browns, who own the No. 2 pick in the draft, about adding Shedeur.

"Shedeur Sanders, I have some concerns," Fontana said on his show. "I think Cam (Ward) is the better prospect, and it's hard not to factor in Deion.

"Because if they're gonna sit there and start playing this game on where he wants to go, I'm not signing up for Odell Beckham again. ... So, if that's a factor, you trade back if Cam Ward goes one."

The elder Sanders refuted any rumor that he has a preference on where Shedeur will land, while on Radio Row in New Orleans last week.

"Nah, not really," Deion Sanders said. "I'm just open. I trust God so much. Where he goes, I think he belongs to wherever he goes. But, we're excited.

"It's gonna be a great moment because I've sat in all the seats. So, this is my last time sitting in that seat. I've never sat in the seat as a parent with a kid that's getting drafted, my son."

Shedeur Sanders has said that he's ready for new challenges. A big one is on the horizon in the form of the NFL and the defenses he will be facing off against.

