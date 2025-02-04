"You have Tom Brady who's running sh*t now": Colorado alum shares why Shedeur Sanders to Raiders is better than Browns

Shedeur Sanders could very well go to Cleveland, and it appears that his father, Colorado coach Deion Sanders, is okay with that. That doesn't mean that there aren't more advantageous locations for Shedeur to end up in, one in specific in a glitzy city that values showmanship.

The elder Sanders liked an Instagram photo theorizing that Shedeur could wind up with the Browns. On an episode of "Zero 2 Sixty with Matt McChesney" posted Saturday on Youtube, the show's namesake stressed that Sin City would be a more preferred destination for the much-maligned Buffaloes passer.

"Way better f***ing situation than the f***ing Browns," McChesney said. "You're inside, you're in Vegas, you have Tom Brady who's running s**t now. You have Pete Carroll as a coach instead of f***ing Kevin Stefanski over here. ... You don't have to deal with Deshaun Watson.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"The Raiders are a way f***ing better opportunity for f***ing Shedeur than (the) goddamn Browns, man."

Comments begin at 1:51

McChesney doesn't think the elder Sanders would change his mind if the opportunity materializes for Cleveland to take Shedeur.

"No, man, you're not gonna have a problem with him going No. 2," McChesney said. "It's just (that) Cleveland f***s everything up. Don't act like he doesn't know that. ... I don't want them to f**k this up, that's all I'm saying.

"Even when they got a hit — they got a hit with Baker Mayfield — then they f***ed that up. They were just like, 'F**k you, Baker. Leave.' He was the perfect quarterback for them, and they f***ed that up. No, the Browns deserve everything they're getting, which is not Shedeur. Please, God."

How do the pros view Shedeur Sanders?

ESPN draftnik Mel Kiper sees a lot of positives in the way Shedeur Sanders plays.

"You won't find a tougher or more resilient quarterback prospect than Sanders, who took 99 sacks over the past two seasons but still put up really strong numbers," Kiper wrote in a scouting report posted last month. "I'm always impressed watching him throw on the move, rolling either left or right. He is very accurate in those spots and has the arm to drive the ball.

"When his mechanics and footwork are sound, he can pick apart a defense. And while he's not necessarily a major rushing threat, he can keep the chains moving with his leges when there is an opening."

Kiper views Shedeur Sanders as the No. 1 quarterback in this draft, while Matt Miller, Jordan Reid, and Field Yates rank him second. Where Shedeur Sanders ends up in the NFL will be something to watch, especially with the early part of April's draft very much unclear at the moment.

Colorado's Travis Hunter and Penn State's Abdul Carter have also been floated as names to watch.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Raiders Nation! Check out the latest Las Vegas Raiders Schedule and dive into the Raiders Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.