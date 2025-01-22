Shedeur Sanders sets the record straight on why he didn't feature in brother Shilo's brand new album

Earlier this month, Shilo Sanders released "Hate 2 Love," his first musical album. His brother, Colorado teammate Shedeur Sanders, wasn't featured on the project despite having already dropped music that had gained traction before. Both are preparing for April's NFL Draft, an event in which Shedeur will likely be taken highly.

The demands of getting ready for that night are part of what kept Shedeur from being featured on Shilo's album. There was also another reason.

"Shilo, one, he secretly dropped the album," Shedeur Sanders said Tuesday on "2Legendary with Shedeur Sanders." "He ain't even tell us, for real. Two, we were supposed to lock in and get in the studio. Our schedule right now is wake up, go work out, do everything we possibly can, and come back home, chill, I go to his spot, and we're supposed to get in the studio.

"I should get in the studio with him later on tonight. Hopefully, he let me in the studio tonight."

Comments begin at 4:55

What about making music appeals to Shedeur Sanders?

Shedeur has only released one song, "Perfect Timing." That single dropped in May 2024, a two-minute track in which Sanders describes his money and expensive items, such as his automobiles and watches. Making music is a way for Shedeur Sanders to unwind, he explained.

"Bro, that is my chill area, bro," Sanders said about being in the recording studio. "I have like 40 (songs), bro. ... It's a hobby. That's the thing. What's fun to me, bro, I don't have to explain to everybody else. You get what I'm saying? Because that's what I enjoy doing, and that's something I wanna do, so that's how it remains fun for me.

"Everybody want something from you, bro. It takes so much to drop a song, to do what you really wanna do because you've gotta get this cleared, this cleared. You just don't wanna end up getting a lawsuit down the road because you just want something temporary right now."

The business involved with music isn't worth it, Shedeur added.

With the training that comes with getting ready for the next level, getting in front of the mic has been a getaway from the pressures. He has to wait another few months to learn where his professional career will get underway.

Shilo, on the other hand, has an even more unclear future. He figures to be taken in the later rounds of the draft, if at all. His father, Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders, has previously talked about how Shilo's path to the next level is a much tougher one than his younger brothers. The elder Sanders believes that one of Shilo's best qualities is his resilience.

