$60M worth Deion Sanders makes his feelings clear over eldest sons’ role amongst kids

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders, also known as Coach Prime, is often complimentary of his friends and family on his social media accounts. On Saturday, he chose to make his feeling clear about his eldest son, Deion Sanders Jr. His son was in Cleveland to take photos of Shedeur Sanders as he posed in his new Cleveland Browns uniform.

On Saturday, Deion Sanders, who is worth $60 million, shared an image on his Instagram story of Deion Sanders Jr. posing next to Shedeur Sanders' new jersey. He made his feeling clear about how he feels about his eldest sons' role among his kids.

"The MVP of all my kids!"

Image via Deion Sanders' Instagram story.

In the image, Sanders Jr. is posing next to the jersey as it sits on a mannequin. He is holding the camera he used to take pictures of Shedeur in his uniform.

Coach Prime also made an Instagram post with a video taken by Sanders Jr. of Shedeur Sanders posing in his uniform.

Shedeur Sanders was selected by the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL draft. It was not a surprise to see the Browns take him, but the timing was a shock. He was initially viewed as a first-round talent and possibly even a top-five pick. There were conversations that Sanders could be selected second in the draft by the Browns.

However, the Browns were able to get great value by selecting Sanders in the fifth round. Now he is in a complicated QB situation in Cleveland with several other contenders for the starting job, including Oregon's Dillon Gabriel.

Deion Sanders works to keep the Colorado Buffaloes competitive in the post-Shedeur Sanders era

Coach Prime is entering his third season as the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes, but the first without Shedeur Sanders as his QB. It will be interesting to see how he navigates coaching a team without a bonafide star at the QB position.

Fortunately for Coach Prime, he should not need to wait long for star-level play at the QB position in Colorado. The Buffaloes added five-star QB recruit Julian Lewis in the offseason, so he should be the QB of the future. However, it is unclear whether he will be ready for next season, so there is a QB battle. Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter is also competing for the starting job next season with Lewis.

