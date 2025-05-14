$60M worth Deion Sanders walks out of the room after getting bamboozled by Oz the Mentalist

Deion Sanders often speaks his mind. However, the Pro Football Hall of Famer didn't need to when he met Oz Pearlman, popularly known as “Oz the Mentalist,” who successfully read it.

In a backstage meeting between Oz and Sanders posted to Instagram on Tuesday, the mentalist did his thing by accurately reading the mind of the Colorado coach.

Oz asked Sanders to think of a person he will be speaking to very soon, while he will predict the name of the very person that was thought of.

Oz the Mentalist opened the wallet in his hand in layers and brought out a paper. Before handing it to a lady to read out what was written there, he told Sanders he had thought of his pastor. The lady eventually read out a sentence in the paper that mentioned the pastor's name.

Bamboozled by the trick, Deion Sanders, who's worth $60 million according to Celebrity Net Worth, walked out of the room, stunned at what had occurred. He came back into the room to appreciate Oz Pearlman for the amazing job he does as a mentalist.

Oz is one of the most in-demand mentalists in the country, captivating audiences for over a decade with his extraordinary mind-reading abilities. He had previously shown off his tricks to Duke's college basketball team as well as the Los Angeles Lakers.

NFL executive says Deion Sanders’ involvement played a role in Shedeur Sanders’ draft slide

Deion Sanders' son, Shedeur Sanders, was widely projected as a first-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft. However, he suffered a historic slide in the draft, dramatically falling out of the first two days.

Last Thursday, Jarrett Bell of USA Today reported that several NFL executives believe Deion Sanders’ involvement in Shedeur’s pre-draft process contributed to the quarterback’s significant slide down the draft board.

"I think his dad’s involvement hurt him," a high-level executive told Bell. "Some of the things his dad said, I think that weighed on people’s minds."

"I think he had some bad advice from his father. He needed a traditional agent like other players. He and his dad, they felt like they didn’t need that. I think that affected him."

Deion Sanders and his son are putting everything that occurred in the draft behind them to focus on what's next. Shedeur is currently involved in the Cleveland Browns' rookie camp as he seeks to impress the coaching staff and stand out in the crowded quarterback room.

