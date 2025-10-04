7 hilarious Bill Belichick memes cracking up internet after UNC HC gets rattled by Dabo Swinney & Clemson

North Carolina coach Bill Belichick has had a brutal welcome to college football after becoming the Tar Heels' coach in December. The six-time Super Bowl champion has accumulated a 2-2 record this season and has commanded the headlines more for his off-field issues than on-field performances. During Week 6 of college football action, Belichick is going up against two-time national champion Dabo Swinney's Clemson Tigers at Kenan Stadium. The Tar Heels trailed the Tigers 28-3 at halftime, prompting some North Carolina fans to walk out of the stadium as they faced a huge defeat once again after being blown out 48-14 by the TCU Horned Frogs in Week 1 action. College football fans on X posted hilarious memes in reaction to Bill Belichick's side being on the verge of a blowout loss. Bill Belichick gets praise from rival coachBill Belichick's arrival in college football after establishing himself as an NFL legend has come with increased hype over the North Carolina Tar Heels' form, which started tailing off before they fired coach Mack Brown last year. Despite a rough start to life as a college football coach, Belichick has been the subject of fascination by the opposition coaches he has faced so far. During his weekly news conference before their ACC matchup, beleaguered Clemson Tigers coach Dabo Swinney lavished praise on the UNC coach. &quot;Are you kidding me? It's amazing,&quot; Swinney said. &quot;(Never) in my lifetime, I thought I would get an opportunity to coach against coach Belichick.&quot;He has a persona he's probably earned, but he's a nice guy. He's smart. I told (Kathleen Swinney) that, in the meetings, I was so impressed with him. ... Passion doesn’t know an age. I wish him all the best except for this weekend. We need a win a lot worse than he does.&quot;Even before the season started, speculation mounted over Bill Belichick's future in Chapel Hill with reported interest from the NFL. After a woeful start to the season that has only yielded wins against the Charlotte 49ers and the Richmond Spiders, the coach's job security has become a topic of heated discussion among both fans and analysts. The Tar Heels also have a packed ACC schedule that includes marquee matchups against the No. 24 Virginia Cavaliers and the Syracuse Orange in the coming weeks, which will only put more pressure on the legendary coach as the season reaches its climax.