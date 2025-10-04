  • home icon
  • College Football
  • 7 hilarious Bill Belichick memes cracking up internet after UNC HC gets rattled by Dabo Swinney & Clemson

7 hilarious Bill Belichick memes cracking up internet after UNC HC gets rattled by Dabo Swinney & Clemson

By Cabral Opiyo
Modified Oct 04, 2025 18:26 GMT
Coaches Dabo Swinney and Bill Belichick
Coaches Dabo Swinney and Bill Belichick

North Carolina coach Bill Belichick has had a brutal welcome to college football after becoming the Tar Heels' coach in December. The six-time Super Bowl champion has accumulated a 2-2 record this season and has commanded the headlines more for his off-field issues than on-field performances.

Ad

During Week 6 of college football action, Belichick is going up against two-time national champion Dabo Swinney's Clemson Tigers at Kenan Stadium. The Tar Heels trailed the Tigers 28-3 at halftime, prompting some North Carolina fans to walk out of the stadium as they faced a huge defeat once again after being blown out 48-14 by the TCU Horned Frogs in Week 1 action.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

College football fans on X posted hilarious memes in reaction to Bill Belichick's side being on the verge of a blowout loss.

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

Bill Belichick gets praise from rival coach

Bill Belichick's arrival in college football after establishing himself as an NFL legend has come with increased hype over the North Carolina Tar Heels' form, which started tailing off before they fired coach Mack Brown last year.

Despite a rough start to life as a college football coach, Belichick has been the subject of fascination by the opposition coaches he has faced so far. During his weekly news conference before their ACC matchup, beleaguered Clemson Tigers coach Dabo Swinney lavished praise on the UNC coach.

Ad
"Are you kidding me? It's amazing," Swinney said. "(Never) in my lifetime, I thought I would get an opportunity to coach against coach Belichick.
"He has a persona he's probably earned, but he's a nice guy. He's smart. I told (Kathleen Swinney) that, in the meetings, I was so impressed with him. ... Passion doesn’t know an age. I wish him all the best except for this weekend. We need a win a lot worse than he does."
Ad

Even before the season started, speculation mounted over Bill Belichick's future in Chapel Hill with reported interest from the NFL. After a woeful start to the season that has only yielded wins against the Charlotte 49ers and the Richmond Spiders, the coach's job security has become a topic of heated discussion among both fans and analysts.

The Tar Heels also have a packed ACC schedule that includes marquee matchups against the No. 24 Virginia Cavaliers and the Syracuse Orange in the coming weeks, which will only put more pressure on the legendary coach as the season reaches its climax.

About the author
Cabral Opiyo

Cabral Opiyo

Cabral Opiyo is a journalist who covers college sports at Sportskeeda. With work experience spanning over 10 years, Cabral is an avid follower of college football and basketball and what goes into making the perfect elite prospect. He brings the news as it happens and analyzes football games to a high degree of accuracy.

As a writer, he loves bringing to life historical and iconic moments with his writing, fueled by extensive and verifiable research, creating an image in the reader's eyes.

Cabral has been known to sneak away from a high-profile NBA game to catch an obscure college basketball game and is an avid re-watcher of Tim Duncan and San Antonio Spurs games from the 2000s.

UConn winning its first national title under Dan Hurley remains his best college sports moment. Cabral rates A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark as his favorite players due to their productivity and the Alabama Crimson Tide as his favorite college team.

In addition, Cabral follows football and is a huge Italian and Brazilian football fan. He has written about football for a decade and held a byline with Outside of the Boot Football.

Know More

Clemson Tigers Fan? Check out the latest Tigers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Cabral Opiyo
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications