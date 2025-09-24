"He be fired by Halloween," "This has gone so far past weird": CFB fans express dislike for Bill Belichick & GF Jordon Hudson's magazine cover

The much-heralded Bill Belichick era at North Carolina stumbled to a 34-9 loss to the UCF Knights in Week 4 of college football action. The loss dropped Belichick's Tar Heels to a 2-2 record, with the wins coming against the Charlotte 49ers and Richmond Spiders. With the dark cloud of the loss still hanging over the Tar Heels, Belichick made history when he was the first coach to be featured on the cover of US Weekly alongside his polarizing girlfriend, Jordon Hudson. The piece focused on the couple's relationship that has been the subject of diverse discourse by both college football and NFL fans and analysts. College football fans on X had mixed reactions to Bill Belichick posing with Jordon Hudson on the US Weekly cover.&quot;He be fired by Halloween,&quot; one fan tweeted.&quot;Jordan is the coach at UNC! Calling plays from the booth! LFG,&quot; another fan tweeted.&quot;How much buyer’s remorse does UNC have….&quot; one fan tweeted.Some fans were left puzzled by the coach's romantic life taking precedence over his coaching. &quot;This has gone so far past weird. This is not the Bill I know,&quot; one fan tweeted.&quot;Bill, blink twice if you're being held hostage,&quot; another fan tweeted.&quot;Meet the woman who is rapidly destroying Bill Belichick's reputation,&quot; one fan tweeted.Bill Belichick accused of being distracted by girlfriendJordon Hudson was the subject of much conversation among college football fans when she was on the sidelines at the FBC Mortgage Stadium while the North Carolina Tar Heels warmed up under the watchful eye of Bill Belichick. During a segment of the &quot;Outkick&quot; podcast on Tuesday, former Auburn Tigers coach Gene Chizik, who was also the Tar Heels' defensive coordinator last year, accused the charismatic Belichick of being distracted by his girlfriend drama. &quot;So that would beg the question of this: Is it a coaching problem? Is it a roster problem?&quot; Chizik said. &quot;All of the things that create negative outcomes to games, that's what's happening. And then the whole girlfriend distraction, all the stuff going on.&quot;The optics just are what they are, right? Is he really focused like he was before? I don't know the answer to it, I'm just telling you what the optics look like. Those questions have to be asked. The guys always talked about eliminating distractions, and that's kind of all you see there is distractions. So which one is it?&quot;Despite the high expectations surrounding his reign in Chapel Hill, according to FanDuel, Bill Belichick was predicted to win 7.5 games in his first year as coach of the Tar Heels. The off-field drama with his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, has dominated the headlines more than North Carolina's output on the gridiron.