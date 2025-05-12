"How does one get internal Ring cam footage from a home?": Pablo Torre keeps raising questions around Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson 

Former New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick was appointed as the North Carolina Tar Heels coach in December to much fanfare after a glory-filled career in the NFL. The narrative surrounding the legendary coach has taken a turn during the past few weeks due to the off-field drama involving his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson.

Belichick and Hudson have been dating since 2023, and the latter has been around the former even as he has taken up his new post in North Carolina. The couple hit the headlines after an April interview on "CBS Sunday Morning" during which Hudson refused a reporter's question aimed at Belichick about how the couple met.

During Sunday's segment of the "LeBatard Show," ESPN analyst Pablo Torre raised questions about an indoor camera clip of Bill Belichick that emerged last year, linking its release with his divisive girlfriend. Torre also reported last week that Hudson had been banned from UNC's training facilities.

"Can I tell you the story behind this video? The story behind this was that this was reportedly filmed at Jordon's abode," Torre said. "She has this budding real estate empire.

"The question I had as a reporter when I saw that video is, 'How did the Daily Mail get that video?' How does one get internal ring footage from a home? Who had access to those videos? If it wasn't Jordon Hudson, who was it?"

Bill Belichick's UNC future put in doubt due to GF drama

According to an ESPN report, an exit clause was placed in Bill Belichick's North Carolina contract that would allow him to leave the program in June for just $1 million, down from his original $10 million buyout.

Due to the drama revolving around the Tar Heels coach and his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, ESPN's Pablo Torre cast doubt on Belichick's future in Chapel Hill during Saturday's segment of "The Domonique Foxworth Show."

“I think there’s a chance, an absolutely real chance, that he doesn’t (coach Week 1),” Torre said. “And the reason I say that is because even before the Jordon Hudson thing became as public, even before it went from messy backstage to now obviously messy everywhere, the date that matters the most is June 1."

"So, when this contract was reported, when the terms of Belichick’s Carolina contract that made him the highest-paid public employee in the state were announced, everybody who follows contractual language pointed out that, on June 1, the buyout of Bill Belichick goes from $10 million to $1 million if Bill wanted the escape hatch, right?

"So, if he wanted out suddenly, it was very interesting that the amount got 10 times less after June 1.”

After the Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson fiasco, according to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, Belichick and North Carolina hired former Chicago Bears public relations chief Brandon Faber to be in charge of the Tar Heels' head of football communications.

