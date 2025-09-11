"That guy can hold a grudge": CFB insider reveals disgruntled Bill Belichick's grumpy side after bold move against Robert Kraft's Patriots

North Carolina coach Bill Belichick led the Tar Heels to their first win of the season, defeating the Charlotte 49ers 20-3 in Week 2. It was also Belichick's first victory in college football after leaving the NFL for Chapel Hill.During his postgame news conference, he revealed that New England Patriots scouts were not allowed into North Carolina's practice facilities.ESPN analyst Seth Wickersham discussed the UNC coach holding a grudge after how Patriots owner Robert Kraft drummed him out of New England in 2023.&quot;You can't underestimate how pissed he is at the way things ended in New England and the Dynasty documentary and what that did to his reputation,&quot; Wickersham said on Wednesday (0:40), via &quot;The Dan Patrick Show.&quot; &quot;Robert Kraft didn't do him any favors when he was trying to get back in the league.&quot;The news that came out last week about banning the scouts, it was not just notable in the sense that the guy can hold a grudge, but also that he's so willing to be public with it.&quot;Bill Belichick blasted by analyst for Patriots' stanceBill Belichick banning New England Patriots staff from the North Carolina Tar Heels' practice facilities resulted in widespread discourse among fans and analysts. ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum blasted the coach for his decision.&quot;I want to be a fan of Bill Belichick but he makes it impossible,&quot; Finebaum said on Wednesday, via &quot;The Rich Eisen Show.&quot; &quot;The first game was just an absolute and total disaster, on the biggest stage he probably, not probably, will ever have at North Carolina. The second game meant nothing. I mean they're playing at Charlotte. I think his comments this week make it even more difficult.&quot;Finebaum added that Belichick has always been petty.&quot;Why do you have to continue to be Bill Belichick? I guess maybe because you're 73 years old, Finebaum said. &quot;But to say what he did about locking the Patriots out, it's just downright stupid. In deference to your players, you can't say that. You want to open the door. But Bill Belichick has always been a petty, small-minded man.&quot;Belichick's tenure with the Tar Heels has garnered a lot of attention. The legendary coach dominated headlines before the season started due to his relationship with Jordon Hudson.Read More:College Football Heisman odds (Week 3): Updated rankings for CFB's coveted honor in 2025 ft. Garrett NussmeierCollege Football 26 patch update: Latest errors, fixes, improvements and more in September module