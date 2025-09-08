"They're the ones who really deserve the credit": Bill Belichick talks about bouncing back from "disappointing" loss after Charlotte win

  • home icon
By Cabral Opiyo
Published Sep 08, 2025 15:48 GMT
North Carolina coach Bill Belichick
North Carolina coach Bill Belichick (Credits: IMAGN)

North Carolina coach Bill Belichick bounced back from the Tar Heels' Week 1 loss to the TCU Horned Frogs with a 20-3 win over the Charlotte 49ers in Week 2 of college football action on Saturday. The win was Belichick's first in his much-anticipated career as a college football coach after making the switch from the NFL.

During his news conference after the game, the legendary coach credited his team for bouncing back from their blowout loss to the Horned Frogs to start the season.

“It’s great, but it’s really about the team,” Bill Belichick said. “You know, the players went out there, made the plays tonight. Staff did a great job. You know, it’s disappointing Monday night against TCU, but you know, these guys bounced back, all of them, players, coaches, our staff, support, people, everybody, and just got back to work.
“And you know, we’re determined to (get a) better outcome and so, yeah, really proud of what they did. You know, they’re the ones who really deserve the credit tonight.”
Bill Belichick put on the hot seat by legendary coach

After the North Carolina Tar Heels' 48-14 loss to the TCU Horned Frogs in Week 1 of his college football career, the discourse surrounding Bill Belichick's future in Chapel Hill dominated the airwaves. In his 29-year NFL career, Belichick never lost a game by 48 points and the 34-point differential in the loss would have represented the second-worst loss of his career as a coach.

During an appearance on the "Big Noon Kickoff" on Saturday, legendary coach Urban Meyer raised questions about the Tar Heels coach's job security after the high expectations surrounding the program when he was appointed in December.

"In three weeks, they play Central Florida. If they lose that game, it's not an overreaction (his sacking)," Meyer said. "There's a problem at North Carolina. Here's a question I have that I don't have the answer to: You have 70 new players, 30 freshmen, 40 transfers.
"As a coach of almost 40 years, you walk in front of the team, you don't know them. These aren't grown ass men. These are 17, 18, 19-year-old kids. Is it time to overreact? No. But in three weeks, it could be a big yes."

Before the season began, speculation abounded about Bill Belichick having a get-out clause of $10 million from his North Carolina contract. The win against the Charlotte 49ers, coming on the heels of the loss to the Horned Frogs, has calmed down the news cycle surrounding the six-time Super Bowl-winning coach.

Edited by nagpaltusharn25
