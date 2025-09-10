College Football 26 patch update: Latest errors, fixes, improvements and more in September module 

  • home icon
By Cabral Opiyo
Published Sep 10, 2025 21:19 GMT
The EA Sports College Football 2026 has been well-received by fans since THE second iteration was released on July 10. Over the ensuing months, the company has continued to release patches to improve various issues that have plagued the game since its release.

EA Sports announced on X that the next patch will be released on September 11, a month after the August 5 and July 23 patch releases. The upcoming fixes will mostly focus on the available defensive playbooks.

The most significant addition in the September patch will be the "Odd Ghost" formation, which will be the latest addition to the 3-2-6 and 3-3-5 defensive playbooks. In the latest EA Sports College Football 26 patch, fans can use their linebackers and defensive ends in additional ways beyond the pre-existing options.

In addition, the patch addresses mapping problems and duplicate plays, allowing gamers to use the base protection pass blocking option on dropback plays. The developers' notes before the patch drops on Thursday gave further guidance on the issue.

"For players who don’t want built-in pass protections on passing plays, we have included a new Coaching Adjustment to allow players to elect Base Protection as the default protection for all dropback passing plays," the note said.
"When toggling this option, players will still have the ability to change their protection before the play via the Pass Protection adjustments menu."
Further College football 26 patch improvements

The popular EA Sports College Football 2026 will also see significant improvements offensively after the September patch drops on Thursday. QB behaviors while running plays will improve and the consistency of hot routes will help bridge the gap in controls before the snap between the higher-rated and the lower-rated quarterbacks.

The update will also fix an error that allows wide receivers to keep several passes for too long rather than knocking the ball into traffic.

In addition to corrections and fixes in the September patch, 10 song covers will be added to the EA Sports College Football 2026's in-game soundtrack catalog. The addition of bonus commentary on select marquee games, including the Army Black Knights and the Navy Midshipmen, will also enhance the gameday atmosphere in the new patch.

Lastly, the latest patch drop will improve the user interface and display in the Ultimate Team, Road to the College Football Playoffs and Dynasty game modes.

