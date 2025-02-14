7 wild Billy Napier memes cracking up the internet after Will Harris leaves for rival Miami 

Billy Napier has work to do for his upcoming season with the Florida Gators. After a 5-7 disappointment during the 2023 season, the Gators finished with an 8-5 campaign and a Gasparilla Bowl victory over Tulane last season. However, Napier now has to worry about filling another assistant coach spot this offseason.

According to 247Sports' Matt Zenitz, Billy Napier and the Gators have lost assistant coach Will Harris after just one season. Furthermore, to rub salt in their wounds, Harris has decided to join their rivals, the Miami Hurricanes as their new defensive backs coach.

Fans took to social media to troll and make memes about the Florida Gators losing an important member of their coaching staff.

Here are the top seven memes cracking up the internet:

Fans are not happy with Napier letting Will Harris walk away from the team:

Is Napier's time with the Gators slowly coming to an end?

Questions arise about Billy Napier's capability to be the head coach of the Gators:

The loss of Will Harris is a hard pill to swallow for Gators fans. He was one of the top recruiters in Florida who brought big talents to Gainsville. Now with his departure, their rivals have the upper hand in recruiting from the state.

Harris will be joining CB coach Zach Etheridge to improve Mario Cristobal's defense, which was one of their biggest flaws during the 2024 season.

Paul Finebaum questions Billy Napier's chances of making the playoffs with Gators

So far in three seasons, Billy Napier has an average 19-19 record with the Gators. On Monday, ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum questioned their chances of being a playoff contender.

Finebaum talked about what the program used to be and how it is barely seen as a natty threat nowadays.

"I don't know how in the world they are going to make the playoffs," Finebaum said via AthlonSports.com. "As far as what Florida will do, it's pretty obvious that Scott Stricklin has been Billy Napier's No.1 caretaker. You got away with it this year, but I don't know what the expectations are.

"I know in the past, it used to be a championship or bust for the Gators. Now, it seems like expectations have dumbed down where losing four or five games is OK," he added.

The Florida Gators won their last national championship under Urban Meyer in 2008. So far, Billy Napier has not proved to be the next person in line to break the program's championship drought.

Their 2025 campaign begins with a showdown against Long Island in August. It will be interesting to see if Napier can silence his critics by being a contender for a playoff spot.

