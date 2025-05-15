$70M worth Bill Belichick’s close friends reportedly reveal his breakup plans with 24 Y/O GF Jordon Hudson

North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick has not been able to stay out of the news in recent weeks. His relationship with his 24-year-old girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, has drawn attention from people all around the football world. Belichick, who is worth $70 million from his career as an NFL coach, has caused a lot of drama in North Carolina before he coached a single game.

Concerns about their relationship started to pop up in April when Hudson interjected during an interview Belichick was doing with CBS Mornings. In the interview, Hudson shut down a question about how they met. The clip subsequently went viral. This caused a big stir in the football community, and there were even rumors that Hudson could be banned from UNC's football facility.

However, on Thursday, rumors started to spread that Bill Belichick is considering a breakup with Hudson. One of Belichick's close friends reportedly told 'The U.S. Sun' that Belichick has stopped responding to her calls and texts and is thinking about breaking up with her.

"He is clearly thinking about breaking up with her, that is on the table and he doesn’t feel the same about her in the last few weeks. He is a chill guy that doesn’t want too much attention and that loves some independence and not being taken advantage of or treated like a kid or told what to do 24/7."

"Bill just wants a simple life. He doesn't want his relationships to be under the public spotlight. He feels now that she is pretty immature and selfish and many things, and he is taking a step back as he was without her for a few days lately, wanting to take some space and not have to interact with her."

Bill Belichick remains in good standing with UNC despite his relationship drama

Bill Belichick is never someone who has let drama get the better of him throughout his football career. So, this situation with his young girlfriend is unusual. Some fans started to worry about whether it could affect his standing with UNC. That does not appear to be the case. On Tuesday, athletic director Lawrence Cunningham spoke to ESPN about his relationship with Belichick.

"Bill’s been great to work with. He talked about practicing like a pro, and he runs a professional organization that is teaching students how to be professional in all aspects of their life."

Belichick will be looking to end a bowl game loss streak at UNC that has gone for five seasons.

