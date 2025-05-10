“Can’t be doing this on the public stage”: NFL analyst believes Bill Belichick is hurting his legacy with sweeping lifestyle change

Bill Belichick's relationship with Jordon Hudson keeps getting attention, and according to NFL and sports analyst Michael Ryan Ruiz, it is affecting his legacy. During Friday's "The Dan Le Batard Show," Ryan Ruiz pointed out that Belichick's relationship and his constant media presence for things happening off the field are hurting the North Carolina Tar Heels head coach's legacy.

Ad

"If I want to get back to where I want to go," Ryan Ruiz said. "To be the undeniable GOAT. To have that one thing that they can't hold against me. I (Belichick) can't be doing this on the public stage."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ryan Ruiz also charged at the coach's change in demeanor. Belichick was a serious, often secretive presence who gave one-liners to the press during his career in the NFL. He's become a more public figure in his brief time at UNC.

"Aside from that, it just goes totally counter to the dude you've been," Ryan Ruiz added. "And the weirdest part about it is, okay, if you are going to be the guy that's in love with a 24-year-old, all of the sudden, she is at practice. Then let's have a sweeping lifestyle change... you're Pete Carroll at USC."

Ad

Pete Carroll and Bill Belichick were almost viewed as having opposite coaching styles, with the laid-back often being hailed as a "player-friendly" coach and Belichick considered more of a disciplinarian.

Is Bill Belichick's girlfriend welcome at the North Carolina football facilities?

According to a Pablo Torre report on Friday, Bill Belichick's girlfriend is banned from the UNC football facilities.

The school released a statement later on Friday saying she is welcome there, and that while she is not a school employee, she manages Belichick's brand.

Ad

"While Jordon Hudson is not an employee at the University or Carolina Athletics, she is welcome to the Carolina Football facilities," UNC said in the statement. "Jordon will continue to manage all activities related to Coach Belichick's personal brand outside of his responsibilities for Carolina Football and the University."

All of this comes on the heels of Hudson's interruption during a CBS interview with the North Carolina head coach. In the interview, which, according to the couple, was expected to center around Bill Belichick's recently released book, "The Art of Winning: Lessons from My Life in Football," reporter Tony Dokoupil asked the coach how he met Hudson.

She interrupted, saying they were not going to talk about that and Belichick later said the arrangement was to only talk about the book. CBS answered that there were no topic limitations discussed before the interview.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Allan Wolburg Robles Allan Wolburg Robles is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over 17 years of experience in the field writing for publications including Reforma, Yahoo! OddsShark and Apuesta. Allan studied Communications at Anáhuac University, where he learned what would become the basis of a trade that was already a dream of his before starting college.



His favorite team is Army West Point as when he was young, Allan lived in West Point for a couple of years, went to pretty much every home game, a couple of Army-Navy games and even got to meet some of the players.



Allan's favorite players of all time include Tommie Frazier, who was unbelievable during the Nebraska dynasty of the early 90's. Tim Tebow was also a favorite, mainly because of his leadership skills, although he was also awesome on the football field. As a fan of defensive football, (or what's left of it), Sean Taylor could take over a game for Miami.



Allan has always considered himself a student of the game more than a fan of it. So the historical part and evolution of the game, as well as the ins and outs of what happens on the field, and being able to put it into words for the audience, are his biggest strengths.



Besides sports, Allan enjoys reading books, watching movies and spending time with his dogs. Know More