UNC HC Bill Belichick’s GF Jordan Hudson drops a 4-word caption with a heartwarming selfie

On Tuesday, on Instagram, Jordan Hudson shared a heartwarming selfie with Bill Belichick, accompanied by a simple yet affectionate four-word caption:

"Birds of a feather..."

Hudson wore a black off-the-shoulder dress and Belichick a dark suit jacket with a light blue shirt. A decorative overlay added to the sentiment, with a large white heart and two swans forming a heart shape with their beaks. The image also included the text:

"Muuuuaahhh!!!"

Screenshot, via Instagram

Hudson and Belichick made their red carpet debut in December, though they've reportedly been dating since early 2023 following Belichick’s split from longtime partner Linda Holliday.

The former New England Patriots coach recently agreed to a five-year deal with the University of North Carolina and had come to support the Tar Heels men’s basketball team with Hudson at a game last week.

Hudson also appeared in Dunkin’s 2025 Super Bowl commercial, sharing the screen with Belichick and Ben Affleck in a star-studded cameo.

Bill Belichick’s GF Jordan Hudson engaged fans with a collage post

Jordan Hudson engaged fans this week with a collage post featuring her and Bill Belichick sporting matching "Property of Boston Patriots XXL" hoodies. She captioned her Instagram post:

"Who wore it better?"

Hudson had sunglasses perched on her head as she posed in front of a blue backdrop with the word "Fanatics" partially visible. Meanwhile, Belichick opted for his signature no-nonsense look. He wore the hood up as he stood outdoors against a blurred green backdrop.

Fans reacted to the pictures in the comments section.

"Welll. Her," one user wrote.

"No offense, but all defense—coach!" Another wrote.

“You both look great but BB can’t pull off the red lip so I’ve got to give it to you!” one wrote.

Screenshot, via Instagram

“Are you even a patsfan ? Gotta give it to BB. He is the GOAT,” a fan wrote.

“Beating a hoodied up Billy B is hard to do,” one wrote.

Screenshot, via Instagram

Despite ongoing scrutiny over their age gap, Hudson’s lighthearted post has seemingly helped shift public perception of their relationship in a more positive direction.

