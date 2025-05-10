"This story is extreme": Pablo Torre doubles down on Bill Belichick's GF Jordan Hudson's situation despite UNC's statement

Controversy continues to surround North Carolina Tar Heels coach Bill Belichick, mainly due to the involvement of Belichick’s girlfriend - Jordon Hudson - in his formal affairs. Hudson has reportedly taken on an unofficial but influential role with the coach, raising concerns both within and outside the program.

Ad

Several reports suggest that Hudson has functioned like a public relations person for Belichick and has also been spotted on UNC's sidelines. However, her conduct in a few instances has drawn criticism, particularly following an incident in which she allegedly stormed out of a "CBS Sunday Morning" interview in April after intervening in the questioning process, as reported by TMZ.

On Friday’s episode of his show, journalist Pablo Torre cited two unnamed UNC sources who told him the school recently decided Hudson was no longer allowed on the football field or in team facilities.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, North Carolina denied those claims in a statement on Friday:

“While Jordon Hudson is not an employee at the University or Carolina Athletics, she is welcome to the Carolina Football facilities. Jordon will continue to manage all activities related to Coach Belichick’s personal brand outside of his responsibilities for Carolina Football and the University.”

Torre responded to UNC’s denial, writing:

Ad

“UNC can now choose to describe or change its position on Jordon Hudson’s involvement however it wishes, following the publication of our episode. We requested comment and filed dozens of FOIA requests that were not satisfied. And we stand by the specific reporting in our episode, which came from the highest levels of the football program.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Following this, Pablo Torre appeared on the “Dan Patrick Show” on Friday and said he expects more people to challenge his report, before adding:

“I can tell you everybody who’s dealt with Jordon Hudson, one person said 'she is the worst person I've ever dealt with on earth, and I've dealt with actual sociopaths'. I'm not saying that is everybody, I'm just saying this story is extreme.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Pablo Torre on Bill Belichick’s family’s reaction to the situation

Pablo Torre also previously shared insight into how Bill Belichick’s family reacts to Jordon Hudson’s growing involvement.

"Bill Belichick’s family is extraordinarily concerned by what has transpired,” Torre said on Friday. “There is deep worry for how detrimental Jordon can be for not just North Carolina but Bill's legacy, reputation — everything he has built and worked for over decades."

An earlier report also mentioned that Belichick’s children have had similar concerns, though they still want what’s best for their father.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Garima Garima's inclination for sports began with Pitthu/Seven Stones, then cricket, when she was named the team captain in high school, and slowly built up to badminton, tennis, swimming, baseball, and, most recently, F1. There is no end to her love for Serena Williams, who she admires for her incredible impact not only on the game but on women around the world.



Apart from sports, she loves good storytelling in any form, be it a good fiction book, film, or even a vlog. Photography, going on drives, eating good food, and exercising are the things that keep her sound.



Currently studying the Japanese language, she aims to become fluent by the end of 2026. Know More