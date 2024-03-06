Nebraska Cornhuskers coach Matt Rhule shared his initial impressions of Dylan Raiola, who committed to the Huskers after a competitive recruiting process in December.

Raiola’s journey included an initial commitment to Georgia, but ultimately, he chose to follow in the footsteps of his father, Dominic, and uncle, Donovan, by committing to Nebraska.

As spring workouts commence and players intensify their conditioning, coach Rhule, whose net worth is $74 million (per College Football Network), has been closely observing the young quarterback.

“I just see a guy that understands that everything that happened is in the past," Rhule told On3's J.D. Pickell. “Works on football, works on his own, works on the Xs and Os, works on the mat drills, works on the weightlifting.

“I think that’s what Dylan needs to do. I think he just needs to not worry about expectations or what other people think.”

Family ties may have influenced Raiola’s decision to join the Huskers. However, the Cornhuskers coach's advice to the 6-foot-3 signal-caller is simple.

“Make sure he can look himself in the mirror every night and say, ‘Man, I really busted my tail today,’” Rhule said. “If he does that, he’s got tremendous talent — good things will happen to him.”

In January, Raiola announced his top picks: Georgia, Nebraska, Oregon and USC. Initially committing to Georgia on May 15, he later switched to Nebraska, officially signing on Dec. 20.

Who will be the starting quarterback of Matt Rhule’s Nebraska?

The Nebraska football team will begin its spring practice on March 24, and many fans are wondering who will be the starting quarterback.

Coach Rhule said he would not keep anyone in the dark.

“I think when we know, we know,” Rhule told On3. “I don’t want to play games with people. If we know, we know.”

He also said that they will need more than one quarterback because injuries and other factors can happen:

“Our job is to push all of those guys to be great and to show what they can do. We are going to coach everybody, but when it’s clear, we’ll do it.”

Matt Rhule will announce the starter when it is clear and not before.

