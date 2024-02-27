WATCH: Cornhuskers' Emmett Johnson soars over HC Matt Rhule with a jaw-dropping dunk at Nebraska’s dunk contest

Nebraska took on Minnesota on Sunday evening at Pinnacle Bank Arena, but it was during a special halftime show for fans that things took an unexpected turn. The school had five players from its football team battle it out in a dunking contest as Cornhuskers football coach Matt Rhule, ever the good sport, found himself unwittingly in the spotlight.

As the dunk contest unfolded, Cornhuskers running back Emmett Johnson decided to go big. He soared into the air, attempting a jaw-dropping dunk that would have left the crowd in awe. But fate had other plans.

Johnson's leg grazed coach Rhule's head during his ascent, throwing off his balance. Despite reaching the basket, Johnson couldn't quite land the ball properly.

It was a moment of excitement and hilarity—a failed dunk that fans will surely remember. Perhaps coach Rhule will stick to coaching from the sidelines next time rather than becoming an unwitting prop in a dunk contest.

As for the basketball game, the home team ran out 73-55 winners over the Golden Gophers.

Who won the halftime Nebraska football dunk contest?

In a halftime spectacle, five players from the Huskers football team showed off their athleticism in a dunk contest. Tight end Thomas Fidone II, quarterback Heinrich Haarberg, defensive back Jeremiah Charles, defensive lineman Kai Wallin and Emmett Johnson all took turns defying gravity with impressive dunks.

Ultimately, it was Charles who stole the show, soaring past Fidone in the finals to claim the bragging rights – and the roar of the home crowd.

“It felt great,” Charles said. “Had the fans here, all full of energy. Adrenaline running, I’m not going to lie.”

Last season, the Cornhuskers defensive back strategically utilized his redshirt year by participating in two games. Originally a wide receiver, Jeremiah Charles transitioned to playing as a defensive back during the season. His active involvement occurred in the final two games of the year, where he faced off against Wisconsin and Iowa.

Before joining Nebraska, Charles had limited football experience, having played only one season during his senior year at Arlington Martin High School in Texas.

