7x National Champ Nick Saban electrifies Alabama fans with surprise appearance alongside Kalen DeBoer at Coleman Coliseum

Nick Saban holds a legendary status in Tuscaloosa for the work he put in with the Alabama Crimson Tide. He spent 17 years in the football program, creating an unforgettable dynasty in college football. On Saturday, his mere presence at the Alabama vs Tennessee men's basketball game created an electrifying atmosphere in the Coleman Coliseum.

The seven time national champion head coach made a surprise appearance at the basketball game. The current Alabama football head coach Kalen DeBoer was also present at the scene with his predecessor. Both the coaches had a chat courtside as the Crimson Tide fell to the Volunteers in a close encounter.

Here is the video of Nick Saban's surprise appearance with the Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer at the Alabama vs Tennessee basketball game.

Coach Saban's presence did not help the home team though. Tennessee guard Zakai Zeigler dropped 18 points and Dalton Knecht chipped in with 13 as the Volunteers won 81-74. Alabama guard Mark Sears registered a game-high 22 points along with six assists and two rebounds but couldn't stop the visitors from taking the game away.

This was Alabama’s (14th in the AP rankings) ninth defeat of the season. They are now placed second on the SEC table with their opponents of the day taking up the top spot. The Crimson Tide will next face the 24th ranked Florida Gators on Tuesday before ending the regular season against Arkansas next Saturday.

Why did Nick Saban stepped down as Alabama football’s head coach?

Nick Saban had just led the Crimson Tide to a playoff semi-final finish in the 2023 season. But after losing the Rose Bowl clash to eventual champions Michigan Wolverines, the 72-year-old dropped a huge bombshell on the college football world by announcing his decision to step down from the role. He cited his age and health as the reason for the decision.

This brought down curtains on an illustrious coaching career spanning five decades. Coach Saban spent 28 years, or more than half of his career, as a head coach at both collegiate and the NFL level. He won seven national titles (six with Alabama alone) and became the most successful head coach in college football. His successor Kalen DeBoer will have huge shoes to fill from the 2024 season.