7X national champ Nick Saban being named to 2025 Hall of Fame ballot gets special shoutout from Alabama football

Legendary former Alabama Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban has been placed on the 2025 College Football Hall of Fame ballot. His illustrious tenure at Alabama spanned an impressive 17 seasons, from 2007 to 2023, where he left an indelible mark on the college football landscape.

Alabama football congratulated its incredible former coach on Monday:

"Congratulations on being named to the 2025 College Football Hall of Fame Ballot!"

Nick Saban won nine SEC championships and six national titles with the Tide. Saban's reign was marked by a streak of 16 consecutive top 10 final rankings, with 12 top five finishes. He amassed 11 conference titles and won 19 bowl games.

The body in charge of the ballot, the National Football Foundation, highlighted Saban’s remarkable achievements.

Saban is the first coach to win a national title at different FBS schools (LSU and Alabama) in the history of the AP poll.

“Boasts the most national championships in FBS history, winning four BCS titles and three CFP championships during his career,” the NFF news release said.

The voting deadline for the 2025 class is July 1, with the inductees slated to be formally honored at the 67th NFF Annual Awards Dinner Presented by Las Vegas on Dec. 9, 2025, at the Bellagio Hotel and Resort.

The 2025 class will be announced in January.

College Football Hall of Fame class of 2025: Nick Saban, Urban Meyer and Aaron Donald lead nominations

Nick Saban, Urban Meyer and Aaron Donald are among the prominent figures nominated for the 2025 College Football Hall of Fame class. Brett McMurphy of the Action Network reported that nearly 250 individuals are on the ballot.

Saban, eligible immediately despite retiring, boasts a coaching record of 292-71-1 over 28 seasons with four schools.

In 219 games while leading three programs, Meyer secured three national championships and holds the third-highest win rate (85.4%), but his candidacy may be affected by controversies at Florida and Ohio State. He also had a short tenure with the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars.

Aaron Donald, recently retired after 10 NFL seasons, shined at the University of Pittsburgh, earning unanimous All-American honors and ACC Defensive Player of the Year.