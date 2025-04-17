7x NBA all-star Joe Johnson rips apart Nico Iamaleava & Co. as he slams the negative effects of NIL

Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava has caused quite the stir in college football. On Thursday, insider Pete Nakos reported that he and the Volunteers were renegotiating his NIL contract. The report also indicated that it could lead to Iamaleava entering the transfer portal.

Ad

Although his camp denied the reports, another report from Nakos on Saturday mentioned that Iamaleava skipped Friday's practice and planned to enter the transfer portal. He officially entered the portal when the window opened on Wednesday.

On Thursday, seven-time NBA All-Star Joe Johnson appeared on "Nightcap" with hosts Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson. He spoke about how the new NIL system has stopped players from being loyal to their teams. He added that he does not know how to fix the problem.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"We live in different times," Joe said. "I don't even know how you fix the NIL because what it seems is there's no loyalty in it. Guys will just go wherever the bag at. If you tell me there's a bag, Ima be there."

Chad responded, saying that it is the same thing coaches do.

"Joe, that's what coaches do," Chad said. "Coaches do it all the time. They get a better offer somewhere and they out."

Ad

However, Joe disagreed with Chad's statement.

"I know man, but these are kids," Joe said. "It's hard to as 18, 19 years old man, making these kind of decisions bro. This is tough because when you get there, if you going for the money and it don't turn out how you planned then you can only blame yourself. But I couldn't imagine, could y'all imagine the money being like this in college when you were coming out of high school?"

Ad

Ad

Nico Iamaleava is reportedly headed to the UCLA Bruins

By entering the spring portal window, Nico Iamaleava cannot transfer to another SEC school. According to SEC rules, players cannot transfer between conference schools in the spring to maintain eligibility for the next season.

A report from analyst Colin Cowherd on Wednesday indicated that Iamaleava has found a team, the UCLA Bruins.

"I am told — moments ago — Nico Iamaleava is going to UCLA. Family still claims it’s NOT about the it’s about the Volunteers' offense. I was not told what the Bruins are paying," Cowherd tweeted.

Ad

Expand Tweet

However, the deal has reportedly not yet been finalized. Iamaleava will have until the portal closes on April 25 to sign with UCLA.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Alexander O'Reilly Alexander O'Reilly is a journalist at Sportskeeda from Kingston, Ontario with over seven years in the field at companies including SenShot, RVBlogger, Monarch Media, WordAgents, GSeC LLC, and IGC.



His favorite college team is Duke, and his favorite sporting memory was Duke winning March Madness in 2010. JJ Redick was Alex's favorite college player when he was young but more recently, Caleb Williams gets the nod. As the Chicago Bears are Alex's favorite NFL team, this was a perfect match.



Alex's proudest moment came when he was interviewed by a radio station in Ottawa on his opinion on recent moves by the Ottawa Senators, which gave him a confidence boost and the knowledge that he could succeed as a writer.



Aside from sports, Alex likes to spend his time playing games. He is also very passionate about running and strives to improve at the half and full marathon distances. Know More

Tennessee Volunteers Fan? Check out the latest Tennessee Volunteers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.