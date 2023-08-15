8 schools might join FSU to aid the ACC's fallout amid rumors of a possible conference realignment and merger plans: Reports

The Florida State Seminoles (FSU) have a chance to be the next domino in terms of conference realignment. They seem to not be happy in the Atlantic Coast Conference as they are one of the many teams wanting to get more money. However, their media rights deal is for 20 years and means they cannot make more than that until the contract is either amended or completed.

College football insider C.W. Lambert tweeted out the expectations of what FSU's plans are currently and it is not great if you are an ACC fan.

If there are eight teams that are going to be looking elsewhere than the ACC for their future, that is not a good sign of the health of the conference. Let's talk about the future of both FSU and the ACC.

Does FSU remain in the ACC or do they switch conferences?

Tuesday, August 15 is the deadline for any team in the ACC to notify the conference they are leaving before the 2024 season. Right now FSU does not have a Board of Regents meeting scheduled, meaning they are likely not leaving after this season.

However, it is clear that the Seminoles are not happy right now with the conference. The future of Florida State feels like them and Clemson will join the Southeastern Conference as expansion teams there.

Earlier this month, Florida State Seminoles president Richard McCullough made it publicly known he is not in favor of the media rights deal in place.

"We of course are not satisfied with our current situation. We love the ACC. We love our partners at ESPN. Our goal would be to continue to stay in the ACC but staying in the ACC under the current situation is hard for us to figure out how we remain competitive unless there was a major chance in the revenue distribution within the conference in the ACC conference itself." H/t AL.com

The future seems clear: Florida State is out soon.

What happens to the ACC if Florida State leaves?

Just because FSU leaves the conference does not mean the end. Another conference recently had a similar issue in the Pac-12 and a potential merger with them could happen if all eight teams leave. Creating a merger would likely fit as a continental conference seems to be more of an attraction to the Power Five commissioners right now.

Florida State is a top program, but it might not be one of the ACC's top programs for much longer.