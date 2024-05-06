Former Alabama Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban led a demanding professional life. During his career as a coach, he had a grueling schedule during the season and recruitment visits during the off-season.

The former coach of Bama, worth $80 million according to celebrity net worth, has been married to Terry Saban, also known as Miss Terry, for 52 years. They have two children, Kristen and Nicholas Saban.

Nick Saban was the host of the Irondale Mayor's Prayer Breakfast and he spoke about how his job consumed his time, making him unable to always be there for his family and how he countered that aspect of his life.

"I think the number one thing that I always tried to emphasize is that I couldn't be there enough, but I wanted to make sure when I was there, I was the best version of myself," said Saban.

"There were many times when I felt like getting in the La-Z-Boy, eating some Tostitos, but I needed to go spend some time with my kids, just put them to bed, read, read a story or whatever."

Nick Saban gets the riot act from Miss Terry

Miss Terry, as she is affectionately known around Tuscaloosa, regularly attended her husband's games and celebrated with the players after big wins.

After Nick Saban retired, Miss Terry revealed in an ESPN interview that she laid down the law for the former coach, leaving him a note labeled "The Ten Commandments of Retirement."

In it, Miss Terry detailed that the former Tide coach eats slower, waits for her to sit before starting his meals, leaves a bit of food on his plate to be polite and is even teaching him how to send his own emails.

"He's actually texting and reading his own emails and sent his first-ever email," Terry said. "He even took his first trip to the pharmacy to pick up his first prescription. He's actually quite proud of himself."

His sports-passionate daughter Kristen Saban revealed during an interview with ESPN how the family views Saban's retirement.

"What's so exciting for all of us, especially him, is that he kind of has a blank slate now that he can play around with," said Kristen Saban. "He's in a relaxed state of mind that I haven't really seen him in, and it kind of puts everybody else at peace too."

Nick Saban still has other engagements even during his retirement and he owns several car dealerships and a boutique hotel on top of being a College GameDay analyst.

