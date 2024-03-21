WATCH: Terrion Arnold shares adorable moment with Nick Saban's wife Miss Terry at Alabama Pro Day

Former Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold is one of the top players in his position in the 2024 NFL draft. He had a vertical of 37 inches alongside running a 4.50 in the 40-yard dash to garner the third-best score of any CB at the scouting combine.

Off the gridiron, Arnold has always had a close relationship with Terry Saban, former Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban's wife.

During Alabama's Pro Day on Wednesday, a clip emerged of Nick Saban's daughter, Kristen Saban, handing her phone to a changing Arnold to Facetime with "Miss Terry."

After his Pro Day workout, the energetic Terrion Arnold shared on the NFL Network that Terry Saban had sent him a good luck message.

“She texted me right before I came out here. I told her it was just like another game. She said, ‘You should be blessed. You’re highly favored. Just go out there and give it your all,'” Arnold said. “And she said with Coach Saban, his new role, NFL Network, College GameDay, he’s preparing for the draft and things like that, but just encouraging words from her. Just like old times.”

Miss Terry's close relationship with Terrion Arnold

Last year, after a 49-21 win for the Alabama Crimson Tide against the Kentucky Wildcats, when Terrion Arnold had an interception, four tackles, one for loss and a forced fumble, he was seen on the sidelines celebrating with Miss Terry.

During his postgame news conference, Arnold spoke glowingly about his close relationship with Nick Saban's wife.

“My relationship with Miss Terry, I would say she’s almost like a second mom," he said. "One thing I would say, when I came here, it wasn’t fake. And it hasn’t been fake since I’ve been here. She really cares about all of us, and she does a really, really good job of displaying it. Honestly, Coach Saban and her are the type of people that would give you the shirt off their back.

“People don’t really get a chance to have a close relationship with them because they think like, ‘Aw man, that’s Nick Saban.’ But in the secondary, that’s our coach. Like, ‘coach me coach.’ Even the situation that happened at Mississippi State game with him yelling at me, it’s a testament to that’s why you come here."

His closing words after the game against Kentucky seem to be holding true.

“I would say my relationship with Miss Terry is second to none," Arnold said. "And I love her. We’ll have that lifelong relationship.”

Terrion Arnold is projected to be picked No. 13 to the Las Vegas Raiders by the Bleacher Report's latest mock draft.