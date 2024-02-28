$845K NIL-valued Bucky Irving expresses gratitude ahead of NFL combine after phenomenal season with Oregon - “Never imaged this”

Former Oregon Ducks running back Bucky Irving is among the top RBs in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Bucky, who forgone his final year at Oregon to enter the 2024 NFL Draft, in Dec. expressed his gratitude via Instagram stories ahead of the NFL Combine.

He shared a video clip from the NFL scouting combine venue on his Instagram stories and captioned it:

"Thank you Lord... Never imagined this..." along with an emotional teary-eyed emoji.

Irving began his college career at Minnesota before transferring to Oregon, where he brought a new element in his running game.

Irving, with a NIL value of $845K per On3, proved to be a deadly runner regardless of the blocking technique chosen. He had 186 carries for 1,180 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2023. He averaged 6.3 yards per carry.

Is Bucky Irving ready for NFL protection duties?

According to the On3 Scouting reports released prior of the NFL Combine, RB Bucky Irving has a prospect rating of 6.17, ranking him seventh among all running backs.

His production score of 78 places him third among RBs, while his athleticism score of 77 puts him at 9th among RBs. His total score of 80 is the 2nd highest among RBs. The report also compares him to Dameon Pierce.

Bucky Irving of the Oregon Ducks runs the ball

Irving, the second underclassman from Oregon's roster to enter the NFL Draft this offseason, played 26 games for the Ducks during his two seasons with them.

During that span, he rushed for 2,121 yards and 15 touchdowns, while also catching 84 passes for 694 yards and five touchdown receptions.

“First and foremost, I like to start by thanking God for bringing me this far. Without him, none of this would be possible…,” Irving said in his statement, in December.

“Thank you to the University of Oregon Football program, Coach Dan Lanning, Coach Lock, the training staff, and the Duck Nation! My time in Oregon is something that I will never forget and hold dear to my heart.”

