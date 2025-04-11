8x Super Bowl champ Bill Belichick oversees intense UNC practice as offseason workouts heat up

Bill Belichick has had a successful stint coaching in the NFL. He won six Super Bowls as the head coach of the New England Patriots and also added two more Lombardi trophies to his cabinet as the assistant coach of the New York Giants.

After the 2023 season, Bill Belichick mutually parted ways with the Patriots. He's now gearing up for a new chapter in his coaching career at the collegiate level. In December, Belichick was announced as the new head coach of the North Carolina Tar Heels.

On Thursday, Rivals.com shared a post on Instagram showcasing Bill Belichick coaching the UNC players during spring practice. The eight-time Super Bowl-winning coach guided the players through various drills while praising them for their efforts and dedication.

For someone who's known to have a strict personality, Belichick was seen doing his best to assimilate himself with the young collegiate-level players. You can check out Belichick's clips from UNC's spring training below:

The Tar Heels are widely known for their basketball program over their football program. Last season, under ex-head coach Mack Brown, they finished with a 6-7 campaign and a Fenway Bowl loss to the UConn Huskies.

With the arrival of Belichick, UNC is hoping to elevate the football program and enjoy the same success they do in basketball. He has already revamped the coaching staff and brought in talented players for his collegiate debut at the FBS level.

With Jacolby Criswell's departure, freshman Bryce Baker is projected to be the starting quarterback under Bill Belichick. He had a decent high school career before singing with the Tar Heels in December 2024.

CFB insider predicts who will be the QB1 for UNC under Bill Belichick

There's an air of uncertainty over who will take over as the Tar Heels' QB1 for the upcoming season. Last month, CFB insider Greg McElroy shared his perspective on the situation at Chapel Hill.

On his eponymous show, Always College Football with Greg McElroy, he predicted that Bill Belichick has two choices when it comes to the quarterback position.

"So in the spring, it's probably going to be Ryan Browne, the transfer from Purdue, Bryce Baker, who's the true freshman, and Bryce Baker is the guy that many are saying is going to be the piece that can help elevate the program to the next level. " (TS-3:30 onwards)

McElroy also pointed out how Max Johnson would have been in the conversation if he hadn't broken his leg. Johnson is still rehabilitating from his surgery. Belichick provided an update on his situation, saying that the sixth-year QB will be a "day by day" progress for the upcoming season.

