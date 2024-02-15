$951,000 NIL-valued Riley Leonard shares hilarious snap of GF Molly Walding on Valentine’s Day - “Some girl photobombing our picture”

Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Riley Leonard and his long-term girlfriend Molly Walding celebrated Valentine's Day, with Leonard sharing a hilarious post on social media. The $951,000 On3 NIL-worth QB and Walding have been dating for six years, and decided to spend the special day in the midst of nature.

Leonard took to Instagram stories to share a picture of his girlfriend to commemorate Valentine's Day. The 21-year-old clicked a snap of Walding and a zebra together and hilariously suggested that it was his girlfriend who was photobombing the photograph.

"Happy Valentine's Day to my love. And to some girl photobombing our picture," he wrote.

Credits: Riley Leonard's Instagram

The couple have been high school sweethearts since their Fairlope High School days. Leonard was the quarterback on the team while Walding was a part of the cheerleading squad.

After high school, Leonard committed to playing for the Duke Blue Devils in 2021 whereas his girlfriend joined Auburn University to study hospitality business management and a minor in business. She also gained professional experience working part-time as a sales expert at Christina Lynn's while having active involvement with Chi Omega Fraternity and the Auburn Community Church.

Despite them pursuing different career paths in different universities, the bond between the quarterback and his girlfriend remained strong. They celebrated their sixth anniversary last December through all the hardships and challenges in life.

Riley Leonard transfers to Notre Dame

After three seasons with the Blue Devils, the quarterback decided to transfer to Notre Dame last December. Last season, Leonard recorded 1,102 passing yards and three TD passes for the Blue Devils. He succumbed to an injury against Notre Dame and was sidelined for the rest of the season.

With Sam Hartman having completed his final year of college eligibility as the starting QB of the Fighting Irish last campaign, Leonard is expected to take his place as the QB1 on the team. Seeing how Leonard performs in his debut campaign at South Bend after rehabilitating from his season-ending injury will be interesting.

