Former Duke quarterback Riley Leonard's 2023 season sank when he got injured in November against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The setback happened with seconds left in the game, and it turned out to be a season-altering event for the Blue Devils. The signal-caller transferred to South Bend in December, but rumors about his ankle injury still being a problem have persisted.

The new Fighting Irish QB has put those rumors to rest as he was snapped sweating it out with his new teammates in the latest team practice. Notre Dame is already preparing to improve in the 2024 season with Leonard under center for one last college football dance before pursuing the NFL dream.

Here are the snaps of Riley Leonard in an intense practice workout with his Notre Dame Fighting Irish crew.

“Putting in the work and just getting started,” Notre Dame football said in the Instagram caption.

The $943,000 On3 NIL-valued quarterback also reshared his picture on his social media, ending all the injury rumors. He also left a message for the fans through his Instagram story.

“Been a minute,” Leonard wrote, with laughing face emojis.

The Notre Dame QB pictured in practice.

The former Duke Blue Devil looks ready to take on the Notre Dame challenge next season. The picture of him at the practice and in full swing naturally went viral, and it attracted a lot of attention on social media. But what did the fans have to say about it?

College football world reacts to Riley Leonard sweating it out at Notre Dame practice

The latest practice snaps from Notre Dame created waves in the college football world on social media. Fans left their reactions as comments on the post, with most expressing their happiness on seeing the quarterback healthy.

Some even made fun of recent reports regarding the ankle injury he suffered against the team he will now lead. Here are a few reactions.

“First pic is a diss at the rumors,” a fan posted.

The Athletic and On3 were among several publications that reported about the quarterback undergoing tightrope surgery. However, the latest pictures by the program have put the rumors to rest.

Leonard had a great 2022 season with the Blue Devils, throwing for 2,967 yards and scoring 20 touchdowns. The ankle injury in the 2023 season severely limited him as a player, and he managed just seven appearances. He gained 1,102 passing yards in those games, throwing three touchdown passes.

Can Leonard make something out of his stint in South Bend?

