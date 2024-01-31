Riley Leonard injury update: Notre Dame QB's availability for spring workouts finally gets a verdict

Quarterback Riley Leonard has had a roller coaster ride during his three seasons with the Duke Blue Devils. After his true freshman campaign, Leonard became a starting quarterback in his sophomore season in 2022, recording 2,967 passing yards and 20 TD passes.

Unfortunately, the player's 2023 season was brought to a screeching halt after succumbing to an injury in November, and a few days later, he announced his intention to enter the transfer portal. He finally joined the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

But what is the current status of Leonard's injury?

Riley Leonard's injury update

According to reports, the quarterback will not be participating with the team during winter workouts. This means that Leonard has not been given the green signal to return to training as he continues rehabilitating from his injury.

Almost two weeks ago, Leonard went under the knife on the same ankle to treat his injury after doctors confirmed that it was necessary for his rehabilitation

The quarterback's surgery was similar to the one former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had in 2018. Back then, Tagovailoa needed around four weeks to make a comeback on the gridiron.

Taking this into account, Leonard is expected to recover and be ready to participate in the spring games. The former Duke QB is expected to be Sam Hartman's replacement who just finished his final season of eligibility.

In case Leonard does not recover in time, then Notre Dame has backups in the form of Steve Angeli, Kenny Minchey or freshman CJ Carr.

What happened to Riley Leonard?

Leonard's injury dates back to an unfortunate series of events last season. During a week 5 loss to Notre Dame, he suffered a high ankle sprain which led to him needing crutches.

Three weeks later, he aggravated the same injury during a 28-30 loss to Florida State. But Leonard returned for their 23-0 whitewash at the hands of Louisville the next week. During that game, he injured his toe, which led to him being sidelined for an indefinite period of time.

In the end, the quarterback decided to transfer to Notre Dame for his fourth season of college football.

