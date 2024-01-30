College football's top seed Alabama Crimson Tide has one Super Bowl record that almost degrades it's brand value in NFL arena

Alabama has arguably been one of the best teams in college football for a long time. Nick Saban, alongside all-time greats like Paul "Bear" Bryant, Wallace Wade and Gene Stallings, has led the program to glory.

With a total of 18 national titles, 34 SEC titles, five Heisman winners, and 86 consensus All-Americans being a part of its storied history, there's one record that has managed to evade the Crimson Tide for so long.

Alabama Crimson Tide's less talked about streak

While Alabama has had multiple players take part in the Super Bowl, with WR DeVonta Smith, OL Landon Dickerson and CB Josh Jobe most recently featuring in SB LVII, none of them have ever scored a point for their respective teams.

As pointed out by AP's Josh Dubow, Jalen Hurts makes a case after scoring three rushing touchdowns in last year's Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs. However, the Eagles' quarterback finished his career with the Sooners before declaring for the 2020 NFL Draft.

A caveat in this stat excludes QBs who've thrown for touchdowns, as those points count towards the receivers. This excludes HoF quarterbacks like Joe Namath, and Ken Stabler as they have scored touchdowns for the Jets and the Raiders, respectively.

Who's representing Alabama in SB LVIII?

The Crimson Tide boasts the most number of players in the NFL as of 2023, so representation in the Super Bowl is no surprise. For SB LVIII, Cameron Latu from the 49ers, and Isaiah Buggs from the Chiefs remain the only two former Alabama players in contention for the Lombardi Trophy.

However, both players will be inactive for the big game. Buggs, a practice squad player for the Chiefs, has not seen playing time, while Latu is placed on IR following a leg injury that he suffered in August.

Although former Alabama players won't be on the field during the Super Bowl, one of them is assured a championship as the Chiefs look to defend their title against the 49ers on Sunday, Feb. 11.

