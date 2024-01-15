Riley Leonard’s 2023 season with the Duke Blue Devils was one with huge setbacks. The quarterback missed at least five games due to injury issues and decided to move on. He chose the Notre Dame Fighting Irish for 2024 and received a big boost from his girlfriend, Molly Walding, regarding his decision to play in South Bend.

Walding shared a photo with her boyfriend at Notre Dame on Instagram and mentioned that she likes it here.

“I like it here,” Walding wrote in an Instagram story.

Walding has been with Leonard since their high school days, and the couple recently celebrated their sixth anniversary together.

Notre Dame secured two quarterbacks in the transfer portal this year, Leonard and CJ Carr. Head coach Marcus Freeman has publicly admired Leonard's qualities, especially his teamwork and leadership qualities that the Fighting Irish need from their signal caller.

"He's a complete quarterback. In short yardage situations, the ability to put his shoulder down and say 'I’m not going to be denied.' But then, in the passing game, he can make every single throw,” Freeman said about the quarterback.

A look at Riley Leonard's 2023 season with Duke

Riley Leonard struggled with an ankle injury that kept him out of the field for an extended period of time. He played seven regular-season games for the Blue Devils, throwing for just 1,102 passing yards and scoring three passing touchdowns. He also threw three picks in the games he played.

Duke won four of the seven games in which the quarterback appeared. Without Leonard, the squad finished the season 7-5 and won the Birmingham Bowl. Will he be able to avoid injuries and be an X-factor for Notre Dame next season?

