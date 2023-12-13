Why does Riley Leonard wear a 'You Suck' bracelet? Unveiling the Duke QB's bizarre motivation method

Riley Leonard is changing Durham, North Carolina, for South Bend, Indiana, as the quarterback changes the Duke Blue Devils for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Leonard had what could've been a memorable season at Duke cut short this year, ironically enough, due to an injury while fighting the Irish mid-season.

However, the Blue Devils fans will always remember him for his signature win over the then-No. 9 Clemson Tigers in the season's opening week. It was Duke's first victory over a top-ten opponent since 1989 and the first over a top-25 opponent on opening week in program history.

Through every important moment of the season, the player's mom, Heather Leonard, was there to support him and tell him he sucked. Yeah, you heard that right. When she wasn't there, the player could be seen wearing a bracelet with the message written on it.

Why does Riley Leonard wear a "You Suck" bracelet?

When "College GameDay" came rolling into the Duke campus in Durham, the ESPN show had a special segment with Riley Leonard's mom and the player to explain this bizarre tradition.

According to them, while Leonard was a basketball and football star at Fairhope High in Alabama, the high expectations of recruiters were getting to him. One day Leonard told his parents he kind of needed someone to tell him he sucked and kept him grounded. Mom decided to step right in, and a beautiful tradition was born.

Heather Leonard also made a "You Suck" bracelet for her son, which he wears every time he plays. According to her, Riley likes playing with a chip on his shoulder, which helps him feel that way and get motivated. She constantly sends him texts that say, "You suck, love Mom," before games and interviews.

Riley Leonard's 2023 stats

Leonard threw for 1102 yards, with three touchdowns and three interceptions in seven games this season. He's a proven dual-threat quarterback, running for 352 yards with four rushing touchdowns this season.

Injuries prevented him from achieving the heights fans saw glimpses of in the season's first few weeks. Nonetheless, he was one of the top quarterbacks in the market once the transfer portal opened. He is considered a top athlete at the position, and his final season with the Fighting Irish could be something special.

Irish green looks good on you, Riley! You suck!

