PHOTOS: New Notre Dame QB Riley Leonard celebrates 6 years of love with GF Molly Walding

Notre Dame had a good 2023 college football season and went in to bring QB Riley Leonard to South Bend for the next season. The former Duke signal-caller is expected to take the Fighting Irish to the next level when he takes the field in 2024. But first, he celebrated six years with his girlfriend, Molly Walding.

The couple took to social media to upload some pictures to celebrate the day, with the star QB comparing himself to a blind squirrel who has found its nut—a perfect metaphor for the occasion.

Taking to Instagram, the new Notre Dame Fighting Irish QB Riley Leonard posted an image with Walding on their sixth anniversary.

“Even a blind squirrel finds a nut every once in a while. Happy 6 years,” Leonard wrote in the caption of the photo.

Walding had earlier posted another photo of the couple on Instagram and was excited to celebrate the big day with Leonard.

“See you tomorrow!!!!! Eeeeek! Happy 6 years,” Walding wrote in the caption.

Leonard and Walding have been together for a long time, even though they attend different schools. Molly is a Public Relations and Advertising student at the University of Auburn. On the other hand, Leonard played three seasons for the Duke Blue Devils before transferring to Notre Dame for the 2024 season.

The football journey of Riley Leonard

Riley Leonard started his college football career with the Blue Devils in 2021 but didn't get much of a chance in his freshman year. 2022 was the best season in his career, throwing 2,967 passing yards alongside 20 passing touchdowns.

2023 was supposed to be even better, but injuries restricted him. Leonard first suffered an ankle injury in Week 5 and then re-aggravated it in Week 8. The Fairhope, Alabama native featured in seven games for the Blue Devils and entered the transfer portal on Nov. 29.

On Tuesday, the junior signal-caller announced his decision to commit the final year of his eligibility to the Fighting Irish. It was the Week 5 loss to the same team in which Leonard got injured and couldn't get fully healthy for the rest of the season. Will he be able to take Notre Dame to the next level in 2024?

