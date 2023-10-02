Riley Leonard injury update: Duke football QB's medical setback "not season-ending," CFB insider shares more specifics

The Duke Blue Devils saw junior quarterback Riley Leonard go down with an injury on Saturday, but it will not cost him the season. ESPN's Pete Thame has reported that the second-year starter has suffered a "high right ankle sprain and has a realistic chance of returning later this month." The return for the game on Oct. 21 against the NC State Wolfpack is currently unknown.

The fact that the ankle injury that the QB suffered will not end his season is incredible news. Leonard sustained the injury to his right ankle after being sacked late in the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday. He left the field on crutches.

Riley Leonard has been playing incredibly well this season as he is 79-of-126 (62.7 completion percentage) for 912 yards with three touchdown passes and one interception. He also has been a threat to run the football as he has 47 rushing attempts for 326 yards (6.9 yards per carry) with four rushing touchdowns.

Where is Riley Leonard projected to be selected in the upcoming NFL draft?

Riley Leonard is eligible for the 2024 NFL draft after the college football season and could be ready to begin his professional career. This year's draft class has a lot of talented quarterbacks, such as Caleb Williams, Shedeur Sanders, and Quinn Ewers, to name a few. With only so many teams looking for answers at the quarterback position, Leonard is likely to fall out of the draft's first round.

Leonard has not been on the field enough as a starting quarterback, and this ankle injury limits some more game tape that scouts would have to evaluate him on. He definitely has the size as he is six feet, four inches and 212 pounds. Leonard needs to improve his pocket presence, as he seems slightly rattled with pressure.

Riley Leonard is a bit of a project at the quarterback position for NFL teams as he has to transform his game to become an elite player. However, he has a strong arm and could get there with the proper tutelage and system around him to be successful. While many teams will look for the answer at their quarterback position early in the draft, Leonard provides a chance to go under the radar.