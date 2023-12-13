Top 10 ACC Transfer Portal Departures So Far ft. Riley Leonard, Tyler Van Dyke and more

The transfer portal for college football has opened, and some top players have decided to seek moves away from their current programs.

The ACC has seen some of its best players enter the transfer portal, like Duke starting quarterback Riley Leonard and Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke.

With the portal open until Jan. 2, more players could look for a move, but here are the top 10 players in the transfer portal from the ACC.

Top 10 ACC players in the transfer portal

#1, Riley Leonard, QB, Duke

The top player from the ACC in the transfer portal is Duke Blue Devils starting quarterback Riley Leonard.

Leonard dealt with some injuries this season as he went 95 for 165 for 1,102 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions. In his Duke career, he went 382 for 618 for 4,450 yards, 24 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Leonard has since committed to Notre Dame.

#2, Tyler Van Dyke, QB, Miami

Tyler Van Dyke announced he'd be entering the transfer portal and leaving the Miami Hurricanes.

Van Dyke has been Miami's starting quarterback for the past three seasons. Last year, he went 219 for 333 for 2,703 yards, 19 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

Van Dyke has yet to commit to a new school.

#3, R.J. Oben, DE, Duke

R.J. Oben is in the transfer portal

Duke Blue Devils defensive end R.J. Oben entered the transfer portal with one year of eligibility left.

Oben has 14 sacks in the last three seasons, while last year in the ACC, he recorded five sacks and 17 tackles.

#4, Jordan Waters, RB, Duke

Duke Blue Devils running back Jordan Waters is entering the transfer portal after five years with the program.

Waters rushed for 753 yards and 12 touchdowns on 142 carries this season in the ACC. He's currently receiving attention from Texas A&M, Oklahoma and USC.

#5, Andrew Mukuba, Jr., S, Clemson

Andrew Mukuba Jr. is leaving the Clemson Tigers after three years with the program.

Mukuba has been solid in all three years and is coming off a season where he recorded 42 tackles and six pass defenses. In his collegiate career, he has recorded 142 tackles, 15 pass defenses, one sack and one interception.

#6, Pat Garwo III, RB, Boston College

Pat Garwo III dealt with some injuries last season at Boston College as he rushed for 270 yards and one touchdown on just 52 carries.

Garwo has been at Boston College since 2019 and, in his career, has rushed for 1,913 yards and 11 touchdowns.

#7, Aeneas Peebles, DT, Duke

Aeneas Peebles is leaving the Duke Blue Devils after four years with the program.

Peebles is coming off the best season of his college career, as he recorded 40 tackles and four sacks while also recording one forced fumble.

#8, Bless Harris, OT, Florida State

Bless Harris has one year left of eligibility and has dealt with a plethora of injuries.

Harris only started five games in the ACC in 2023 at left tackle but did play well when he was in there.

#9, Samuel Okunlola, DT, Pitt

Samuel Okunlola is entering the transfer portal as a redshirt freshman as he enrolled at Pitt early.

Okunlola had a great first college season as he recorded 18 tackles, five sacks and one forced fumble in 10 ACC games.

#10, Beax Collins, WR, Clemson

Beaux Collins spent three years at Clemson, recording 91 catches for 1,290 yards and 11 touchdowns.

