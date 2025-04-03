“98% of college players don’t play in the NFL”: Dabo Swinney makes feelings known about NIL in a reality check to college athletes

Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney believes NIL can be a problem with all the money handed out, and how the athletes treat money.

Swinney pointed to the fact that many NFL players go bankrupt after playing in the league. Now, 18-year-old kids are being handed millions of dollars, so he believes it could impact their future and create bad habits. Swinney said on the Unafraid Show on Wednesday (18:45):

"We have a responsibility to educate our young people. 98% of college players do not play in the NFL. Football’s not a game of longevity, all right? And we have to emphasize and incentive education. ... 78% of NFL players, within two years of being out of the league, are bankrupt.

"I’ve never wanted my guys to be a statistic like that. You think we’re gonna—and those are mid-20s to 30-year-olds. You think we’re gonna get a different result with an 18, 19, 20-year-old? No. It’s gonna be worse. Eespecially if we don't have the right structure that emphasizes education. We have to graduate these players."

Swinney believes college football needs to focus on academics and not just athletics. He believes schools need to do a better job of teaching the players about money, taxes and how to be financially stable.

However, Swinney believes if all players care about money and getting the most NIL money, it won't help them years from now when they aren't in the NFL and making millions of dollars.

Dabo Swinney eager for Clemson's 2025 college football season

Dabo Swinney will start his 17th season as Clemson's head coach and is looking to build on a program that won the ACC and made it to the College Football Playoff last season.

However, the Tigers have an interesting position battle at running back, which Dabo Swinney is excited to see play out.

"We’ve got a really good group of guys that I think are going to be competing for the job, and should be a lot of fun. Competition brings out the best in everyone,” Swinney said, via ClemsonInsider. “But I think it’s going to be a plus for us when it’s all said and done.

"I think we’re going to have a really good room, but they got a lot to prove. They got a lot to prove."

Clemson has Adam Randall, David Eziomume, Gideon Davidson and Jarvis Green all competing for the starting job.

The Tigers will open its 2025 college football season on Aug. 30 against LSU.

