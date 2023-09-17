98 y.o. Colorado super fan Peggy flaunts her game-day moves alongside NFL legend Rob Gronkowski in latest viral video

As the Colorado Buffaloes take on interstate rivals Colorado State Rams on prime time today, the spotlight has turned to 98-year-old Colorad superfan Peggy Coppom.

Born in 1924, Coppom has been a staple at Folsom Field, home of the Buffaloes. Having witnessed the team's ups and downs, she has stuck throughout, becoming a household name across Boulder for every Buffs fan.

With the arrival of Deion Sanders in Colorado, the newfound limelight on the team has ensured that Peggy Coppom has become the face of the team's football fandom.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Ahead of the Buffs matchup against the Rams, Coppom and her passion were on full display as she joined NFL legend Rob Gronkowski for a heartwarming dance video.

Expand Tweet

Donning a bright yellow Colorado Buffs jumper, Peggy Coppom showed off her dance moves alongside Gronk on Fox Sports' "Big Noon Kickoff" pregame show. CU fans and the entire audience also joined in to cheer on the superfan.

She previously danced with Coach Prime after Colorado beat Nebraska in Week 2.

The story of Colorado football icon Peggy Coppom

Colorado Superfans Peggy Coppom and Betty Hoover

Peggy Coppom and her twin sister Betty Hoover have been die-hard fans of the Colorado Buffaloes for decades. They became well-known among Buffaloes fans, attending hundreds of games over the years.

However, in 2020, Peggy's sister Betty died after a long fight with cancer. Since then, the Buffs have honored the twins, with the school planting two trees and a plaque on the Buff Walk near Folsom Field.

Peggy, though, is still going strong. At 98, she is still a star off the field and continues to attend every Buffs game. The arrival of Deion Sanders to Colorado has also lifted the spirits across the program, with the overhauled Buffaloes roster putting on a show against premier opponents every week.

Spot her in the crowd once again tonight as she cheers on the Buffaloes against the Rams on ESPN. Kickoff for the game is set at 10 p.m. ET, with "College GameDay" coverage from Folsom Field and the Buffs campus starting three hours prior.