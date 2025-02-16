“A lot better than the beginning”: Deiondra Sanders gives fans an update on her motherhood journey

Deiondra Sanders is really enjoying her time as a mother right now. Coach Prime’s daughter opened up about her first six months as a mother and the hardships she has faced since baby Snow was born in August.

Ad

In Thursday's episode of the “OG Headquarters” podcast, Deiondra talked about the moment she is living now, six months after having her first child with rapper Jacquees.

"Motherhood is going great. A lot better than at the beginning," she said (17:45). I’m not going to lie, I feel like I had a little postpartum in the beginning.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"It was very hard, but now I feel like I’m starting to figure out this new journey, this new role. Try to find myself again now that I’m this whole new person."

Ad

Trending

Ad

One of the most difficult parts for Coach Prime’s daughter was realizing she had postpartum depression. As she explained, there is no clear indicator of what it feels like or how to find out. In her case, reading articles helped her become aware of it.

"It’s not like I just, you know, wanted to harm myself or nothing, but I just did have negative thoughts like about where my life was going," she said. "Like I just wasn’t happy, and I just felt like, 'Should I be happier right now with me having a new baby?'"

Ad

As for the future, Deiondra Sanders just wants to find herself in this new stage of her life after all the changes that come with motherhood.

Deiondra Sanders surprised by ‘grandfather Deion’

Deion Sanders has done many things in his life, but he just became a grandfather for the first time with the birth of Snow. To Deiondra’s surprise, Deion is very excited about his grandson.

Ad

“I am not going to lie, he’s doing a lot better than I thought, cause first I was like, 'He’s not excited about this," Deiondra said.

However, things changed when she went to stay in Colorado, where Coach Prime is leading the Buffaloes football program.

"He’s like calling me at 7 am, 'Where y’all at? you gonna bring him already,'" Deiondra Sanders said. "... He's calling me every day like, 'Bring him up here, bring him. Y'all coming over?' So when I just see him with him (Snow) I'm like, oh my gosh, it's just like he done accepted his role for sure."

Deiondra Sanders added that Coach Prime has been accepting of his role as grandfather and wants to see Snow as much as possible, even building him a playground in his house.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback