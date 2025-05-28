“A lot of unanswered questions”: Kyren Lacy’s mom Kandace gets real about losing ex-LSU star’s to suicide

Kyren Lacy's mom, Kandace, has opened up on the death of her son and her wishing she knew more of his mindset in that moment.

Lacy committed suicide by firearm prior to the crash on April 12. The former LSU Tigers wide receiver was in the midst of a legal case as he was accused of causing a head-on car crash that killed a 78-year-old passenger on December 17, 2024, as he was speeding and illegally passing vehicles. Lacy ended up being arrested in January.

Now, over a month since Lacy's death, Kandace spoke to WAFB9, and she says she wishes she knew what was going through her son's mind.

"People go through things. They make mistakes. They make wrong decisions. Everybody has. They only difference with my son is everybody knew who he was,” Kandace said... "I believe that with time, everything will reveal itself, but right now it’s a lot of unanswered questions."

After Lacy's death, it was revealed there was a good chance he was going to get out of the arrest and could have ended up playing in the NFL.

Although Kandace is hoping she can get answers, she also sent a heartfelt message to parents.

“We see it. A lot of students struggling with mental health. Different things that they’re going through at home. How to balance. How to juggle everything... I would just encourage parents to talk to their kids, and to listen. To listen and to understand,” Kandace said.

Lacy played at LSU from 2022 until 2024. He recorded 58 receptions for 866 yards and 9 touchdowns last season.

LSU coach saddened by Kyren Lacy's death

Kyren Lacy was a star player at LSU, and coach Brian Kelly was heartbroken to hear about his passing.

Kelly called Lacy a bright star who also had a smile on his face and was a light in the locker room.

“Kyren was a bright star,” Kelly said. “He had an incredible personality. I’ll remember him as somebody that had a love for the game, a love for being a Tiger, and was a guy that played with great emotion...

Kelly added:

“When you think of Kyren, you’re going to smile most of the time because of the way he handled himself. He was a guy that was full of energy. And I think a lot of his teammates will remember him that way, as well.”

Kelly also urged everyone to talk to someone if they are struggling with mental health.

