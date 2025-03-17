"Absolutely beautiful": CFB fans mesmerized by newly opened Syracuse football facility

The Syracuse Orange gave fans a glimpse of their new Football Performance Center. It is equipped with new state-of-the-art facilities that will help the players develop their game and perform better on the field.

On Monday, the Syracuse Orange shared a video on X flaunting the new features of their football facility at the John A. Lally Athletics Complex. It is equipped with a new and improved film room, a recreational area, a fully-equipped gym, a locker room and other modern necessitites.

Fans shared their reactions to the team's new Football Performance Center. Some of them were left in awe by the state-of-the-art project.

"Absolutely beautiful facility," one fan commented.

"Now that's a type of facility that brings in top tier talent," another fan said.

"Hell yes! This is what the kids want, nice a** facilities, banging a** uniforms, Coach Fran, and the Dome to be full, Go Orange, this fan stated.

Others took the time to express their gratitude to alums John and Laura Lally, who funded the project and made it successful. They had made a $25 million gift commitment for the project back in 2021. John and Laura Lally also cut the ribbon after the completion of the Athletics Complex entranceway in 2023.

"Wow that's absolutely incredible looking thank you to @Lallyfoundation for making this happen INSANE BUILDING FROM TOP TO BOTTOM," one fan said.

"Thank you to the Lally's!! Amazing," another fan commented.

"Yessir!!! Thank you J&L Lally," this fan said.

During the ribbon cutting ceremony in 2023, John Lally expressed his excitement about being a part of this project. He had played for the Syracuse Orange football team during his collegiate days. He said (via news.syr.edu):

"Being a Syracuse Football player was formative for me. I took what I learned on the field and applied it to business and life. I am very excited about where we are with the project at this time."

"But we're just beginning- we need to do everything we can to support it and continue making this great facility a reality."

Syracuse Football shifts spring game back to their football stadium

Last season, the team finished with a 10-3 campaign and a Holiday Bowl victory under first-year head coach Fran Brown. Amidst their off-season preparations and practices, the Syracuse Orange fans got a piece of good news regarding the team's spring game.

Earlier, their spring game was scheduled to be held at the SU Soccer Stadium. This was because their home field, the JMA Wireless Dome, was booked for a Billy Joel and Sting Concert.

However, the concert has been postponed to 2026. The program has decided to move the spring game back to the JMA Wireless Dome.

Syracuse's spring game will be an intra-squad battle but will not be broadcast for fans on television. It is scheduled to be held on April 12 at 3 p.m. ET.

