  • home icon
  • College Football
  • "Absolutely pathetic & embarrassing": Penn State fans want James Franklin fired for questionable play calling in shocking loss to winless UCLA

"Absolutely pathetic & embarrassing": Penn State fans want James Franklin fired for questionable play calling in shocking loss to winless UCLA

By Priyam Hazarika
Modified Oct 05, 2025 01:59 GMT
Penn State v UCLA - Source: Getty
Penn State fans want James Franklin fired for questionable play calling in shocking loss to winless UCLA

James Franklin and the Penn State Nittany Lions had a disappointing outcome during Saturday's game against the UCLA Bruins. Franklin and his team were the favorites to emerge victorious against a team that had only mustered a 1-4 record.

Ad

However, the Nittany Lions ended up being humiliated with a 42-37 final scoreline at Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena. This has further brought a lot of heat to James Franklin's job security, which was already in question.

Fans took to social media to demand that the Penn State Nittany Lions fire Franklin after the disappointing outcome on Saturday. They also questioned his controversial play-calling during games, which was already under heavy scrutiny.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

Franklin took over as the head coach of Penn State back in 2014. However, he has only managed to help the team qualify for the playoffs once. Last season, they were one of the teams that qualified to participate in the 12-team playoffs.

Penn State won against SMU in the first round. They also secured a 31-14 victory over Boise State in the Fiesta Bowl quarterfinal game. Unfortunately, Franklin and his team lost to Notre Dame in the Orange Bowl semifinal.

About the author
Priyam Hazarika

Priyam Hazarika

Twitter icon

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

Know More

Penn State Nittany Lions Fan? Check out the latest Nittany Lions depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place

Quick Links

Edited by Priyam Hazarika
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications