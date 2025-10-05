James Franklin and the Penn State Nittany Lions had a disappointing outcome during Saturday's game against the UCLA Bruins. Franklin and his team were the favorites to emerge victorious against a team that had only mustered a 1-4 record.

However, the Nittany Lions ended up being humiliated with a 42-37 final scoreline at Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena. This has further brought a lot of heat to James Franklin's job security, which was already in question.

Fans took to social media to demand that the Penn State Nittany Lions fire Franklin after the disappointing outcome on Saturday. They also questioned his controversial play-calling during games, which was already under heavy scrutiny.

Jeff D. Lowe @JeffDLowe Enough of this absolute LOSER James Franklin. If you just watched that first half against UCLA, and still think he should be head coach at #PennState, you are lying to yourself. Absolutely pathetic &amp; embarrassing. Underprepared. Outclassed. Outcoached.

jim fike @sportty14 FIRE JAMES FRANKLIN !! 5 YEARS TOO LATE but better late then never. @PennStateFball @PennStatee

Greeley @withanIand3Es This loss is gonna be the nail in the coffin and we’re gonna fire James Franklin #GoBruins

HardKore ⚡️(3-1) @jon_viii They have to fire James Franklin he has shown over and over he can’t win the big game

cblez @cblezbets Penn State football is pathetic As a 2017 graduate I am ashamed James Franklin needs to be fired now!

Franklin took over as the head coach of Penn State back in 2014. However, he has only managed to help the team qualify for the playoffs once. Last season, they were one of the teams that qualified to participate in the 12-team playoffs.

Penn State won against SMU in the first round. They also secured a 31-14 victory over Boise State in the Fiesta Bowl quarterfinal game. Unfortunately, Franklin and his team lost to Notre Dame in the Orange Bowl semifinal.

