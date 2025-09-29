Amid James Franklin firing rumors, Penn State HC addresses big loss to Oregon in White Out: "When we lose, there’s nothing worse"

Penn State had a terrible whiteoutin 2025 with Dan Lanning and team crushing the Nittany Lions at home. This 30-24 loss has taken a significant hit on head coach James Franklin’s coaching record against top 6 teams in the AP Poll rankings. He is now 4-20 and has a poor record in Penn State whiteouts. The Week 5 loss was also the result of sheer inconsistency from quarterback Drew Allar, who failed to create turnovers and capitalize on the opportunities.

The Oregon defense was too tough to be controlled and a weary Penn State offense contributed to the overtime loss. After the first touchdown in the early second quarter, Allar managed to level up the score by the end of the fourth.

Entering the overtime, James Franklin and Co. were the clear favorites. They even had the home field advantage but Dan Lanning's men managed to keep up with their momentum. With an interception in the second overtime from Allar, Penn State officially lost a crucial game.

After the matchup, head coach James Franklin had a brief interaction with the reporters. He mentioned that his team enjoys a passionate fan base and can't blame them for the frustration.

“Yeah, we have a passionate fan base. 111,000. The environment was awesome. They’re passionate. When we win, there’s nothing better. When we lose, there’s nothing worse. I get it; I get the frustration that comes with a fan base that is investing and cares. So, I get it,” Franklin said on Saturday night via On3.

NCAA Football: Oregon at Penn State - Source: Imagn

James Franklin and Penn State has a tough schedule ahead

After the Week 5 loss, the Nittany Lions are 3-1 and a lot more challenging matchups ahead. They will next face UCLA on road followed by Northwestern, Iowa, Ohio State and Indiana in the following weeks. Franklin will wrap up the 2025 season with a game against Rutgers on the road.

In order to sustain their chances of making the playoffs, Penn State will have to win almost all the upcoming matchups. At least 10+ wins are necessary to make the cut.

The matchups against Ohio State and UCLA will prove crucial since the curse of crumbling against ranked opponents has been a big roadblock for the team the last couple of years.

