"Absolutely tremendous job by our crowd today" - Oregon HC Dan Lanning praises his loyal fan base for making the Week 4 matchup a great success

Dan Lanning, the coach of the Oregon Ducks, can now breathe a sigh of relief. His team dominated the Week 4 game against Deion Sanders and his newly revamped Colorado Buffaloes, bringing an end to their winning streak. Oregon, on the other hand, continued to remain undefeated and once again showcased their strength on the gridiron.

Dan Lanning was not just happy with the performance that his players put out on the field. He was equally grateful for all the Oregon fans who made their way to the stadium to support them in this highly anticipated game of Week 4. The Oregon vs. Colorado game was held at the Ducks' home ground, Autzen Stadium in Eugen, Colorado.

In the post-game press conference, Dan Lanning began by addressing all the Oregon fans who made this week 4 clash a massive success. He was full of praise for all the support that he and his team have been receiving so far and called them one of the best fanbases in college football.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

"Abosolutely tremenduous job by our crowd today. You know, you talk about what odds and that experience can be like. And it was phenomenal, it was beyond phenomenal. It is what I love about this place so much. We have passionate fans. More passionate fans than anybody else in the nation", Lanning said.

Dan Lanning then went on to talk about the massive blowout by his team. He said that despite the game being one-sided, he had a lot of respect for Deion Sanders and everything that he was doing to revive the lost glory of the Colorado Buffaloes.

Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks dismantle Colorado on the field

The Ducks gave college football fans another glimpse of why they are considered one of the strongest teams on the scene. Oregon was all over the scoreboard during the first three-quarters of the game, with quarterback Bo Nix leading them toward triumph. It looked like the Ducks were ready to completely whitewash Colorado and put a dent in their motivation moving ahead of the season.

Expand Tweet

But the Buffs were able to prevent Oregon's hope of keeping them off the scoreboard. In the fourth quarter of the game, Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who had a quiet night, finally found a touchdown pass.

The final score of the game was 42-6. The Oregon Ducks are now 4-0 this season, while Colorado recorded their first loss of the 2023 campaign.